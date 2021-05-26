Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Discount on OnePlus 9, iQOO 7, and more

Amazon is hosting a Smartphone Upgrade Days sale on its platform. The three-day sale is already live and will continue until tomorrow, which is May 27. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering discounts on some of the popular phones, including the OnePlus 9 series, iQOO 7, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, and more.

Best smartphone deals available on Amazon

Amazon is giving a flat Rs 3,000 discount on the OnePlus 9 and Rs 4,000 off on the OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone. Do note that the discount offer is valid only on SBI credit card transactions. Both the flagship phones are powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 888 processor and a 4,500mAh battery.

The iQOO 7 smartphone, which was recently launched in India, is listed on the site with a Rs 2,000 discount offer on ICICI bank cards. The device features a Snapdragon 870 processor, which is also powering the OnePlus 9R smartphone. The iQOO 7 Legend is also available with a Rs 3,000 discount offer. It packs a big AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888 chipset, fast charging, and more. Both the offers are valid until May 30.

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is still available for Rs 21,999. But if you have an HDFC bank credit card, then you can avail Rs 2,000. This means that you will be able to buy this 5G Samsung phone for Rs 19,999. It offers a 6.6-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor.

There is also a discount on the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone. Amazon is giving a Rs 1,000 coupon discount on this mid-range phone, which one can apply immediately. The HDFC bank credit cardholders can also get Rs 1,000 off. The device has a 108MP quad rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 750G chipset and a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The 12GB + 256GB storage model of the OnePlus Nord can be bought for Rs 28,999 via Amazon. This offer is valid on the SBI bank credit card. There is also no-cost EMI and exchange options on all the smartphones.