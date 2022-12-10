Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days 2022: Deals you should look out for

Amazon recently announced its Smartphone Upgrade Days sale which offers discounts on several smartphones including phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14, and Galaxy Z Fold 3 among others. The sale starts on December 10 and ends on December 14.

Users can also get a ten per cent discount of up to Rs 1,000 on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit card and credit card EMI while Federal Bank credit card users can avail ten per cent discount of up to Rs 1,250 on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000. Here, we will list some of the best deals you can get your hands on during the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

The Redmi 11 Prime is powered by the mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and comes with a 6.58-inch 90Hz FullHD+ IPS LCD display. On the back, you get a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary lens backed by a 2MP macro and 2MP depth camera.

Running on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G sports a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. Offering up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, the base variant of the phone that offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 12,999.

Samsung Galaxy M13

The Samsung Galaxy M13 packs the in-house developed Exynos 850 chipset and comes with a 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen. Running on One UI Core 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box, the phone offers up to 128GB of internal storage and up to 6GB RAM.

On the back, you get a 50MP primary camera alongside the 5MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The Galaxy M13 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging and starts from Rs 9,699.

Redmi A1

The Redmi A1 is a budget device that comes with stock Android 12 Go out of the box. Powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, it has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with up to 32GB of internal storage and 2GB RAM. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The Redmi A1 starts from Rs 6,199.

iQOO 9 SE

The iQOO 9 SE comes with a 6.62-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen that runs on Funtouch 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, the phone offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

On the back, you get a 48 MP primary camera backed by a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging with the base variant priced at Rs 29,990.

Apple iPhone 14

The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset with the base variant coming with 128GB internal storage. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and comes with a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 12MP primary lens backed by a 12MP ultrawide lens.

The iPhone 14 runs on iOS 16 out of the box and can be purchased for Rs 74,650 if you have an HDFC credit or debit card. If you are not a HDFC card holder, the iPhone 14 starts from Rs 78,740.