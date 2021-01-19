Amazon Republic Day Sale live now for Prime members: Discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Airpods, and more

Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale is now live for Prime members. Those who don’t have an Amazon Prime account will be able to access all the sale deals from January 20, which is tomorrow. The latest Amazon sale will end after January 23. During the sale, customers can avail 10 percent instant discount on SBI bank credit cards and Credit EMI. One can also opt for no-cost EMI options, which is available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later, and select debit and credit cards. Now, let’s take a look at the best deals available online.

Amazon is selling the iPhone 12 mini for Rs 64,490, down from Rs 69,900. There is also up to Rs 4,500 discount on SBI credit card and up to Rs 12,400 exchange offer. This means that you will be able to buy the iPhone 12 mini for less than Rs 60,000 in India. The same exchange offer is also available on iPhone 11. There is no SBI bank card offer on this device. The iPhone 11 can be purchased for Rs 53,999. The device was originally launched for Rs 64,900.

Apple’s AirPods are available at a discounted price of Rs 10,990 during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. If you have an SBI credit card, then you can get the wireless earbuds for less than Rs 10,000. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will cost Rs 14,999 during Amazon Great Republic Day sale. Amazon is also offering Rs 13,000 discount coupons on the Oppo Find X2. This means that you can buy this flagship phone for Rs 51,990 after applying the coupon.

Samsung Galaxy M51 is available for Rs 20,999 during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. This offer will be visible when you apply the Rs 2,000 discount coupon available on the site. It was originally launched in India for Rs 24,999. The OnePlus 8T is listed on the site for Rs 42,999, but users can apply Rs 2,500 coupon and get it for Rs 40,499. The coupon is only visible for Prime members. There is also up to Rs 1,500 discount on SBI credit card and up to Rs 12,400 off on exchange of your old phone.

Discount on Amazon Fire TV Stick, speakers and more

The third-generation Amazon Echo Dot speaker will cost Rs 2,299, down from Rs 3,499. The 4th generation Amazon Echo Dot is available for Rs 5,449. For the same price, one can get two Dot speakers as well as 9W Wipro smart bulb. One can also buy only one 4th gen Amazon Echo Dot speaker and get the smart bulb for free. It is priced at Rs 3,399. The Amazon Echo Show 8 is priced at Rs 7,999. The device was originally launched for Rs 12,999.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick (2020 model) is currently available for as low as Rs 2,799. Those who want to use their old TV as a Smart TV can buy this Fire TV Stick to stream videos, movies and other content via apps like Netflix, Prime Video and others.

There is also up to 60 percent off on subscription plans of Fire TV apps including Voot, Zee5, SonyLIV, Discovery+, and more. The Kindle Paperwhite is selling for Rs 10,499, down from Rs 12,999. This is a 10th generation Kindle Paperwhite device, which is not only thin, but also waterproof. It features 8GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.