Amazon Republic Day: Deals on Apple Watch SE to Noise watches to Mi Band 6

Amazon’s Republic Day Sale for 2022 has officially begun, and if you were looking to upgrade to a new fitness watch or smartwatch, now is a good time. We take a look at the best offers to consider, across various price brackets during the Amazon Republic Day sale. Here’s our list:

Apple Watch SE, Series 3

Big sales are the best time to pick up an Apple device, and if you’ve been eyeing the Apple Watch SE, then here is your chance. The Apple Watch SE with 44mm size is at a discount of Rs 26,900 on Amazon India, while the official MRP is Rs 32,900. However, for those who were looking for the smaller 40mm version, it looks like this variant is still retailing at Rs 29,900, which is the official price.

Keep in mind that this discounted price is not applying to all colours and options. The price of Rs 26,900 is only showing for the Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band on Amazon India. With the Apple Watch SE, you get all the features of the high-end Apple Watch Series 7 or 6, except for the ECG and Blood Oxygen. But then you are not paying the premium price for those variants.

For those who are looking for something even more affordable, the Apple Watch Series 3 is also listed on Amazon at a price of Rs 21,900 for the 42 mm version. This MRP for this is Rs 23,900. The Apple Watch Series 3 is still supported by the company, and the newer versions come with 8GB storage as well.

If your budget is flexible our recommendation would be the discounted Apple Watch SE given it has features like Fall Detection, a bigger display, and a newer processor.

Mi Band 6

The Mi Band 6 launched with a bigger 1.56-inch AMOLED coloured display, and it also had a price of Rs 3,499. Now it is available for Rs 2,999 during Amazon’s sale, and this is definitely our top recommendation for a fitness band, which delivers value for money. The step tracking on this is the most accurate, especially given the budget, it can also keep track of a number of sports, and the battery will last a long time. It also comes with Blood Oxygen monitoring, and the discount makes this a good option to consider.

Amazfit lineup of watches

Amazfit has a number of options to offer to customers and most of its products are on sale on Amazon. The budget Bip U watch which had a starting price of Rs 3,499 will be listed for Rs 2,999, while the Bip U Pro is listed at Rs 3,999 compared to the MRP of Rs 4,999.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is listed at a price of Rs 11,999 against the MRP of Rs 12,999. The GTS 3 and GTR 3 both have a discount of Rs 1,000 as well and are priced at Rs 12,999. The Neo is the most affordable on the list with a discounted price of Rs 1,499 compared to the MRP of Rs 1,699.

Read more | Garmin Venu 2S review: Stylish fitness watch packed with features

Garmin smartwatches

If you are looking for non-Apple premium smartwatches with a focus on fitness, Garmin is the default choice for many. The Garmin Venu SQ is a stylish option, listed at a price of Rs 15,990 on Amazon against the MRP of Rs 20,990. The Garmin Forerunner 45 is listed at Rs 14,990. The Garmin Venu which has a stainless steel case is listed at Rs 31,990, against the MRP of Rs 39,990. Another premium Garmin watch, the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is listed at Rs 29,990, though it originally launched at Rs 34,990.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is seen in this photo. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is seen in this photo. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 in 44mm with Black colour option is listed at a price of Rs 23,680. The 44mm variant, which is Bluetooth only launched at Rs 26,999, so this is a discount of Rs 3,319. The Galaxy Watch4 series runs the new WearOS with elements of Tizen OS, and for those who were looking to get the perfect Android watch companion, this is a good time to consider this.

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic, which is a more premium version of this, is listed at a price of Rs 31,350 for the 46mm version. This one was originally launched at Rs 34,999 for the Bluetooth-only version.

Noise smartwatches

Noise’s smartwatches have proved to be very popular for their budget pricing and the number of features they manage to pack. And the Amazon sale is an opportunity to get them at an even higher discount. Most of the budget options come with Blood Oxygen, so keep that in mind. The ColorFit Pulse costs Rs 1,799 on Amazon, while the ColorFit Pro 3 (launch price of Rs 4,999) is listed at Rs 3,299. You can read our review of ColorFit Pro 3 here. Meanwhile, the ColorFit Pro 2 is listed at Rs 2,099 but this one does not have blood oxygen monitoring.