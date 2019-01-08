Amazon’s Daily App Quiz: How to participate, terms and conditions

Amazon hosts a daily app quiz, which takes place from 8 am in the morning to 12 noon. The quiz is only for app users, and not present on the desktop version of Amazon India. The Quiz includes five questions, which if answered correctly make the user eligible for winning the daily prize.

Amazon has a different prize each day, and in the past these have included Apple iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and other technology products as well. Sometimes the prize offered is cash. Here are all details about the Amazon Daily App Quiz to keep in mind.

Amazon Daily App Quiz: How to participate

As already noted, the Amazon quiz is only for the app, not for the desktop site so you will need to download the Amazon app on your iPhone or Android device. Users will also need to be signed into their Amazon account on the app in order to participate. One need not be an Amazon Prime member in order to participate in this quiz.

Users will also need to be a legal resident of India, and India set as the current country in the account settings with a billing address in India. All participants need to be above 18 years of age in order to participate.

Amazon Daily App Quiz: Timings, other details

The Amazon Daily app quiz is only from 8 am in the morning to 12 noon, which means you will need to log into the app during this time in order to see the quiz. Amazon users will need to answer 5 questions in total.

If you do win, Amazon says it will notify winners for January 2019 by February 28, 2019. The Quiz page also has a list of all past winners from previous months. Your chances of winning depending on how many other participants are there in the quiz.

Users have to answer all questions correctly. Amazon does a draw of lots to determine the winner. A total of 10 prizes are given under the contest. Winners will be notified by SMS or email.