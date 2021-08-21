Amazon Prime now lets you change profile photo to characters from movies: Here’s how

Amazon Prime Video has announced a new feature that lets users set profile images of popular characters in Amazon Original movies and shows. Amazon has started rolling out this feature to everyone, so those interested can try it now.

Users will see the feature on all devices that support Prime Video. In a blog post, the company has revealed the names of the movies and TV series from which the characters are available.

These include Good Omens, The Tomorrow War, The Boys, Borat Subsequent MovieFilm, Bosch, Coming 2 America, Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Invincible, Sylvie’s Love, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, One Night in Miami…, Making the Cut, Hunters, Without Remorse, The Wilds, Upload, Troop Zero, Hanna, The Expanse, and Carnival Row.

How to change profile photo on iOS, Android, and Fire tablets

Step 1: Open the app on your phone and tap on My Stuff at the bottom of your Prime Video app screen.

Step 2: Click on the profile name to open a drop-down menu, then select Edit. Choose the profile whose image you want to change.

Step 3: On the Edit Profile screen, tap your profile image and make a selection from the available list.

Step 4: When creating a new profile, click the profile image and make a selection from the available list.

Note: If the feature is not visible to you, then you should wait for a few days. Also, make sure that you are using the latest version of the Amazon Prime Video app.

How to change profile photo on the Prime Video website

#Just visit the Prime Video’s home page, and click on the profile name, which you will see next to Who’s Watching?

#After that, just click on Manage Profiles, and then click on the profile you want to edit. You can then click on the profile image and make a selection from the available list.