Amazon Prime Membership gets price hike from tomorrow: Here are the revised plans

Amazon is set to increase the price of Prime membership in India, by up to 50 percent starting tomorrow (December 14) at 12 am. The company confirmed that the price hike will be applicable on monthly, quarterly, and annual plans of the service. Users who are interested in subscribing to the service can do so now before the price hike comes into effect.

As a result of the change, users will need to pay Rs 1,499, for the annual Prime membership plan starting tomorrow. The plan which is available at Rs 999 currently, will witness a hike of Rs 500 or over 50 percent.

The monthly plan on Amazon Prime which currently costs Rs 129, will increase by Rs 50, to Rs 179.

The quarterly plan for Amazon Prime will witness a price hike of over 39 percent to Rs 459 from Rs 329. It is important to note that the price hike will not translate to additional benefits for users. The membership will get you access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Reading.

Must Read | Amazon cloud outage hits major websites, streaming apps

In other news, Amazon recently confirmed that it is rolling out a native Prime Video app for macOS app. Users will be able to download and install the same via Apple’s Mac App Store for free. The new app will allow Prime Video users to stream and even download Prime Video content on Apple’s Mac devices for offline viewing.

The company has confirmed that all of Prime Video’s content will be available in the Mac app. Users will also be able to choose their preferred video quality both for regular streaming and downloads.