Amazon Prime Days, Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: 7 smartphones with the best discounts

The Amazon Prime Day sale and Flipkart Big Savings Days sale have kicked off and deals and offers are now available on a number of products including smartphones, TVs, headphones, and other electronics. However, the sheer number of discounts and offers can be overwhelming if you’re looking to buy a new phone. We have handpicked the best seven deals on phones across Amazon and Flipkart. Check them out below.

iPhone 11

Apple’s iPhone 11 is available with a price cut on Amazon, even without the Prime Day sale. However, stocks for the same will be arriving between July 29 and August 6, depending on which colour and variant you choose. Prices now start at Rs 47,999 for the 64GB variant and Rs 53,999 for the 128GB variant.

iPhone 12 Pro

The price of the iPhone 12 Pro is down at Rs 1,05,900 for the 128GB variant and Rs 1,15,900 for the 256GB variant. Unlike the Apple iPhone 11, these models are in stock and can be purchased immediately if you’re a Prime member on Amazon.

iPhone 12 Mini

The compact iPhone 12 Mini is now starting at a price of Rs 57,999 for the base 64GB variant on Flipkart, its lowest price yet. Meanwhile, the 128GB variant is available for Rs 62,999 and the 256GB variant starts at Rs 72,999.

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR is available starting at Rs 37,999 on both Amazon and Flipkart. That is the base 64GB variant. The higher 128GB variant is priced at Rs 42,999. The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch display, a 12MP single rear camera and the Apple A12 Bionic chip.

Realme X7 Max

The Realme X7 Max is available at a discounted price of Rs 24,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, making it one of the cheapest Mediatek Dimensity 1200-powered phones you can buy right now. Further, the 12GB/256GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 27,999.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

One of the most affordable 5G phones available in India right now, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is priced starting at Rs 15,499 for the 6GB/64GB variant. A higher-end 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,999.

Moto Razr 4G

The flip-able Motorola Moto Razr 4G is available with a starting price of Rs 54,999 for its black-coloured single 6GB/128GB variant. Note that the Gold coloured variant is priced at Rs 74,999 while the newer 5G variant with 8GB/256GB configuration is priced at Rs 89,999.