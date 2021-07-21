Amazon Prime Day Sale starts July 26: Discounts on Echo devices, OnePlus TV and others

Amazon is all set to host a Prime Day Sale on July 26, which will last until July 27. The e-commerce giant is promising that users will witness good deals and offers on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle, Alexa built-in and smart home devices. One will also see deals on laptops, smartphones, printers and other electronic devices.

Prime Day Sale to offer discounts on Amazon products

There is a combo offer, in which Amazon will be selling its third generation Amazon Echo Dot speaker along with a Smart Colour Bulb at a discounted price of Rs 2,299. It is currently available on the site for Rs 3,599. There will also be up to Rs 4,000 off on a range of Kindle devices.

While Amazon hasn’t revealed all the deals, the company is promising the customers will see up to 50 percent discount on Echo smart speakers and smart displays. During the sale, if you buy any OnePlus U TV series model, then Amazon will give a Echo Dot speaker (3rd gen) for free.

Amazon is also offering the same speaker on the purchase of AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition 4K smart LED TV, but you will be required to pay Rs 999 for the speaker. This LED TV is currently listed on the site for Rs 34,999, but there will be up to 50 percent discount at the time of sale. The 4K smart LED TV is available in two sizes, including 50-inch and 55-inch. It offers support for Dolby Vision, Fire TV OS, and built-in Alexa.

On the purchase of selected Smart TVs and ACs, the 3rd gen Echo Dot speaker will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,499. The e-commerce giant is saying that it will offer 55 percent off on Fire TV Stick, which will come bundled with annual subscriptions of Zee5, Sony Liv, and Voot Select.

The sale will also include deals on Alexa built-in smartphones from OnePlus and Xiaomi. So, if you are planning to a new smartphone, then you should probably wait for the sale and check out the deal prices.

Discounts on laptops, smartphones and more

Apart from the above-mentioned products, the sale will also offer up to 40 percent off on phones, up to Rs 35,000 off on laptops, and up to 70 percent off on speakers and headphones. There will also be up to 50 percent off on smartwatches, up to 75 percent off on tablets, and up to 50 percent off on printers, as per Amazon.

The e-commerce giant has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offer customers a 10 percent instant discount. Those who have Prime membership will get 5 percent reward points on Prime Day purchases with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.