Amazon Prime Day 2021: Tips to get ready for the best deals

The Prime Day sale is only for Amazon Prime members and will be held from midnight July 26 through July 27. (Image Source: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day sale is just around the corner and begins tomorrow. The two-day event will see deals and offers on a number of electronics and appliances including smartphones, TVs, audio products and more.

While the sudden burst of products on sale and buzz around the sale may seem overwhelming, especially for first-timers, here are a few tips to keep in mind to navigate through the sales in the most efficient way possible.

Keep an eye on and wishlist items of interest

If you open the sale portal directly during the actual sale days, you’ll end up seeing and probably be influenced by a number of deals that may entice you into buying things you don’t need, all the while missing deals on maybe the pair of headphones or that TV you’ve been wanting to buy.

Instead, make it a point to browse through Amazon a couple of days before the sale. Go through all categories that interest you and add items of interest to your wishlist. On the sale day, these items will be all conveniently available in one spot and you will be able to check any deals or offers on them easily.

Get an Amazon Prime membership

The Prime Day sale is only for Amazon Prime members and hence, to be a part of it, you will need to be a Prime member. A Prime subscription can be purchased at Rs 329 for three months or Rs 999 for a whole year. Amazon also has a Youth offer that offers 50 per cent cashback on the cost of a Prime plan if you’re aged between 18 to 24. Be sure to check that out as well.

Add your address, cards ahead of time

Limited-time deals and discounts on products with limited stocks is a real problem during Prime Day sales. Users will often add a product or two to their carts and its stocks are gone by the time they will add their mode of purchase and address.

For a better chance at landing these deals, it is best to add your address details and any debit/credit cards to your Amazon account ahead of time. This will let you make a quick checkout on those limited-stock items. While we’re talking about cards, it’s also a good idea to get the Amazon Pay Credit Card, which gets Prime users a 5% cashback on all products and other special deals.

Check for offers outside Amazon

Don’t forget that just because some phone or other product is on sale during the Prime Day sale, it doesn’t mean it is being offered at its lowest price. Check out the price of any product on other eCommerce sites and also offline retailers as these could still sometimes offer you a lower price or better deals with your cards.

Use the Amazon app, social media to keep an eye out for deals

The smartphone which we keep with ourselves all day could be a great tool during the Prime Day sale. Pin the Amazon app to your home screen and keep checking it for deals and offers that may interest you. Also use social media to check brand handles, which will often post about any good deals or discounts.