Amazon Prime Day Sale on July 26: How to get Prime membership for free (REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo)

Amazon is set to hold its biggest annual sale for Prime members on July 26 and July 27. The two-day sale is the company’s exclusive sale for Prime members. This year’s sale will offer various deals and discounts to Amazon Prime members on a plethora of products across categories. There are some gadgets and appliances that are set to go on sale for the first time including the all-new OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

Vi prepaid plans

If you are not a Prime member, you can sign up for Prime membership by paying Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 per year. Additionally, there are also some plans offered by Airtel and Vodafone that will offer Amazon Prime membership for free to subscribers. Here are plans from Airtel and Vodafone that offer Prime membership free.

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) offers a Rs 499 postpaid plan which offers 75GB total data. You also get 100 SMS per day and one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. You get one year worth of Amazon Prime membership with this plan.

Vi has a Rs 699 postpaid plan which offers unlimited data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. You get 1 year worth of Amazon Prime membership with this plan and one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Additionally, Vi offers a Rs 1099 postpaid plan which offers unlimited data, unlimited voice calling on all networks and 100 SMS per day. You get one year worth of Amazon Prime membership, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar VIP with the plan.

Airtel prepaid plans

Airtel offers a Rs 499 postpaid which offers 75GB total data, unlimited voice calling on all networks and 100 SMS per day. You get one year worth of Amazon Prime membership with this plan.

The telecom operator also has a Rs 999 postpaid plan which offers three connections (1 + 2 add-on) with 210GB of data (150+30+30) and unlimited calls. You get one year worth of Amazon Prime membership with this plan.

There is also a Rs 1,599 postpaid plan offers two connections (1 + 3 add-on) with 500GB total monthly data and calling. You get one year worth of Amazon Prime membership with this plan.

Airtel also has a Rs 131 prepaid plan (add-on) plan which offers 100MB total data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan will be the same as your existing pack.

Note: As a part of this plan, users get only 30 days of Amazon Prime membership