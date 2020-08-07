Amazon Prime Day sale: Best truly wireless earphones deals

(Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Today is second and last day for Amazon’s Prime Day sale. During the sale the e-commerce giant is offering all of its Prime Members discounts on various products across categories. You can get a Prime Membership subscription in two packages: monthly priced at Rs 129 and yearly priced at Rs 999.

During the sale, the company has listed a number of truly wireless earphones at good prices. Considering that all major smartphone manufacturers are launching smartphones without the 3.5mm headphone jack, getting a pair of truly wireless earphones is a safe bet.

We take a look at a few good truly wireless earphones available at a discounted rate on Amazon right now.

Redmi Earbuds S

Xiaomi recently launched its most affordable pair of truly wireless earphones, the Redmi Earbuds S priced at Rs 1,799. During Amazon’s Prime Day sale they are available with a discount of Rs 200, at Rs 1,599. They are very light weighing in at 4.1 grams and feature 7.2mm dynamic drivers. The company claims that the pair can run four hours on a single charge and up to 12 hours along with the case. They also come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance.

truke Fit Pro

truke Fit Pro are in-ear style earpods featuring a dolphin design for a comfortable fit. These are the cheapest truly wireless pair of earphones on this list priced at Rs 899. These come with 13mm driver speakers and a claimed battery life of 24 hours on a single charge. These come with support for Bluetooth 5.0 and a connection guarantee of up to 30 feet. They are operated via a physical button located on the buds and come inside of a rectangular charging case.

Oppo Enco W31

Oppo Enco W31 is currently available with a discount of Rs 500 at Rs 3,499 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The earphones come with two music modes: Balance mode and Bass mode for the users to select according to their music listening preferences. Apart from all of its features, the Enco W31 also come with AI-enabled noise cancellation and a claimed battery life of 15 hours on a single charge.

Boat Airdopes 441/Airdopes 611

boAt Airdopes have always been one of the most affordable truly wireless earphone lineups that an Indian consumer can purchase. The boAt Airdopes 411 are currently available at Rs 1,999, whereas, the Airdopes 611 is available at Rs 2,999. Both the earphones come with Bluetooth 5..0 support and feature a touch panel for controls. The Airdopes 611 are a better model in terms of specifications, so if you are not on a budget constraint go for these.

XECH Speaker Pods

XECH Speaker Pods are currently available at Rs 3,499. And these are one of a kind truly wireless earphones as they double as a portable speaker when not in use. The portable speaker can output sound of up to 3W and can connect using Bluetooth 5.0 technology. and EDR. The earpods feature touch sensitive controls and come with an IPX4 rating.

Huawei FreeBuds 3

Huawei FreeBuds 3 are one of the most advanced truly wireless earphones on this list priced at Rs 11,990. Key features of the FreeBuds 3 include active noise cancellation, ultra low latency mode, anti jamming technology, bone sensor, wireless charging and more. These are powered by the company’s own Kirin A1 chip and come with a claimed battery life of four hours on a single charge.

Jabra Elite Active 75t

If you are ready to splurge but want a good quality pair of earphones to satisfy your music needs, you can get the Jabra Elite Active 75t earphones to proceed at Rs 14,998. These come with an IP57 rating and a battery life of 28 hours in total with the charging case according to the company.

