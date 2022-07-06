Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 to be held on July 23-24: What to expect

Amazon will be hosting its annual Prime Day sale later this month in India on July 23 and 24. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is expected to launch over 30,000 new products across categories and offer discounts on a number of products including phones, laptops, audio accessories and more.

Here’s everything we know about the sale so far.

During the Amazon Prime Day sale, customers using an ICICI bank or an SBI bank card will get an additional 10 per cent off on transactions and Amazon also promises great deals on smart TVs, smartphones, smartwatches and other products with built-in Amazon Alexa.

Amazon will also host the ‘Wow Deals’ which will feature limited stock deals on products between 4pm and 6pm on both the sale days. Apart from this, Amazon claims deals will include up to 40 per cent off on mobiles and accessories, and up to 75 per cent off on laptops, headphones and other products including smartwatches and wireless earbuds.

Amazon will also be launching over 30,000 new products during the sale from over 400 brands including Samsung, boAt, Intel, Lenovo, Sony, Bajaj and others. Additionally the platform will also host over 2,000 new products coming from more than 120 SMBs (Small and Medium Businesses) across multiple categories.

The sale will begin at midnight June 23 and will go on through June 24, for a total sale duration of 48 hours. Note that these are the India dates of the Prime Day sale, which will take place on July 12 and July 13 in some other regions like the US.

Note that the Prime Day sale will be exclusive to Amazon Prime Members only. Prime membership costs Rs 179 per month in India, but users can also opt for the Rs 459 quarterly plan or the Rs 1499 annual plan.