Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 handbook: Things to keep in mind before you shop

Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 goes live next week on July 23 and 24 in India and like every year, the e-commerce platform has promised a lot of great offers and deals on products across various categories including electronics, apparel and household items. While the hype around the sale and the deals may feel a little overwhelming, there are a few pointers you can keep in mind before you head in to shop so. These pointers will help you get the best prices on products and make sure you don’t miss out on deals you’d want.

Know what you want to buy, how much you want to spend

One of the most important things to know about most modern e-commerce sales is that pretty much everything is made to look like it is on sale. Always head into a sale with a clear idea of what you actually want to buy and how much you’re willing to spend on it. Once you’re on the Amazon website or the app, offers and deals on things you don’t really need may look tempting, making you spend on unnecessary stuff you don’t need because they had a good offer.

Track prices before the sale

Ahead of the sale, it’s a good idea to wishlist the items you want to keep an eye on and monitor their prices before the sale even begins. Sometimes, especially with smartphones and electronics, products will be sold at the same price that was effective before the sale, but with some misleading marketing. You need not completely ignore such products, but always be aware of how much the prices are actually going down during the sale, as this can affect your buying decision. Many people will buy something because they fear prices will go up after the sale, but sometimes, that is simply not the case.

Another thing to note is the price of these products outside of Amazon. For most electronics for instance, you will find the same products also sold in other online and offline marketplaces. Check for the prices at these other portals also before you seal the deal on any one platform.

Keep your payment methods ready

Anything you are trying to buy, especially if it’s available on a good deal, is probably also being purchased by many other users during the sale. Most items like smartphones will only be sold on offer until stocks last, which means being quick on the really good deals is very important.

To do this, you will have to keep things like your methods and your addresses saved in the app ahead of the sale. While adding your credit cards or using services like Amazon Pay Later, also make sure you have enough credit limit left for the current month to make your purchases comfortably.

Know what you can exchange

Many products you want to buy may replace something in your home. This may be an old smartphone, old laptop or even appliances like washing machines and refrigerators. Exchanging an old product can be very beneficial during sales as brands are known to run extra exchange bonuses during such events, giving you a higher discount over your older product.

Keeping these older products handy will save you time entering relevant details like damages, serial numbers, etc during making your purchase when the sale is going on. For instance if you plan to exchange an old laptop, try Amazon’s exchange portal ahead of the sale and see what details you will need to enter. Keep key information like specifications, physical condition, product IDs noted down so you’re not hunting for them last moment.

Don’t let deals change your mind on what you want



If you’re looking to buy a particular model of a refrigerator or a specific smartphone, do not let offers and discounts majorly affect your buying decisions. Remember that you have a specific feature set and budget that you need to stick to. If you buy another product to save some money, you may regret the decision months later. Drifting off to another product is fine as long as you’re still fulfilling your requirements.