Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Apple iPhone 13, OnePlus 10R and more: Best phone deals of Amazon Prime Days sale 2022

Apple, OnePlus, Samsung: Check out the best Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 smartphone deals to watch out for this weekend during the sale.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
July 20, 2022 6:40:30 pm
apple, iphone 13, iphone 13 sale, amazon prime day sale, amazon prime day sale 2022,Check out these great deals on smartphones by Apple, OnePlus and other brands. (Express Photo)

Amazon’s Prime Day sale 2022 is just around the corner and both Amazon and phone-makers have started to offer an early peek at the smartphone deals to expect during the sale. The Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 will go on from July 23 to July 24 and here are some of the notable deals you should know about.

Apple iPhone 13 – Rs 66,900

Amazon has revealed that the Apple iPhone 13 (base variant) will be available at a price of Rs 66,900 during the Prime Day sale. The discount may be available via a bank offer or a coupon, as the iPhone 13 is currently available at Rs 68,900 for the base 128GB variant. The MRP is Rs 79,900.

Also Read |Amazon Prime Day 2022: Looking for deals on Apple iPhone, OnePlus? What to keep in mind

OnePlus 10R – Rs 33,999

OnePlus has revealed some of the deals that users will see during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2022. One of these is the OnePlus 10R smartphone, which will be available at Rs 33,999 instead of the current price of Rs 38,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 – Rs 22,499

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will also be available at Rs 24,999 instead of the current price of Rs 23,999. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE comes with a Dimensity 900 chip, 6.43-inch screen, and 65W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite – Rs 17,499

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is priced at Rs 17,499 instead of the usual starting price of Rs 19,999. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chip and comes with features like a 64MP main camera, Android-12, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Also Read |Amazon Prime Day: Best deals, offers on audio products, Kindle and Echo devices

OnePlus Nord 2T – Rs 27,499

The recently launched OnePlus Nord 2T will be available at Rs 27,499 during the sale instead of Rs 28,999. The Nord 2T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and comes with a 4500mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M33 – Rs 15,499

The Samsung Galaxy M33 will be available for Rs 15,499 during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2022, instead of the current price of Rs 17,999. The phone comes with a 6.6-inch screen, a 6,000mAh battery, and is powered by the Exynos 1280.

