Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019 Offers, Deals: 50% off on Prime, OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue, Mi Superbass wireless headphones

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019 Offers, Deals: Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale will be held from July 15 to July 16 exclusively for Amazon Prime members, where the e-commerce site will offer on smartphones, headphones, laptops, etc. In addition, it is said to launch over 1000 products on its platform during the sale period. As part of offers, people who shop using HDFC Bank cards can avail 10 per cent instant discount in addition to a bonus offer.

Advertising

Among devices that will launch during Prime Day sale are OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue colour variant, Xiaomi Mi Superbass wireless headphones, Amazon exclusive versions of Jabra Elite 85h and Active 65t earphones, and more. Amazon is also offering 50 per cent off on Prime membership to people aged between 18-24. We take a look at the top deals and launches on Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale:

Amazon Prime membership at 50 per cent off or Rs 500 discount

Amazon Prime membership can be availed at 50 per cent off or Rs 500 cashback as Amazon Pay balance. It should be noted that only people in the age group of 18-24 years will be eligible for the offer. The annual membership of Amazon Prime is priced at Rs 999.

To register, the eligible customers sign up for the annual membership through the ‘youth offer’ banner on Amazon’s website or its app. To verify their age, users will need to upload their PAN card, address proof and a photograph. Once the verification process is completed, users should see Rs 500 in their Amazon Pay account within 10 days, which can be used to shop on the site or make bill payments or recharges through Amazon Pay.

Advertising

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue launch

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue colour variant will go on sale for the first time on July 15 on Amazon, whereas it will be available in offline retail stores across India from July 20. The OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is priced at Rs 32,999, will be available on the e-commerce site with an instant discount of Rs 1,750 with HDFC debit and credit cards. OnePlus 7 is only available in Mirror Gray and Mirror Red colour options as of now.

Among its key specifications are a 6.41-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 processor, 16MP front camera included in the waterdrop-style notch, and dual camera setup on the back. The phone is backed by a 3,700mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange launch, offers on Galaxy M10, M20, M30

Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange colour variant will launch on Amazon during its Prime Day sale. The phone will be available for a price of Rs 19,990. It features an Infinity-O display, triple rear cameras, and Snapdragon 710 processor. Launch offers include 10 per cent instant cashback on HDFC Bank cards, EMI, and extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange of an old smartphone.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy M30 64GB and 128GB storage variants will be available for Rs 13,990 and Rs 16,990 respectively. The phone gets Rs 1,000 off as the two variants were launched at Rs 14,990 and Rs 17,990 respectively. People who exchange their old smartphone can avail an extra Rs 1,000 off. The Galaxy M30 has an Infinity-U display, 5,000mAh battery and it sports three cameras at the back.

Samsung Galaxy M20, which comes with a two cameras at the back, Infinity-V display, Exynos 7904 processor can be bought for Rs 9,990 for 32GB base storage version. Read our review of Samsung Galaxy M20 review. The 64GB variant will sell at Rs 11,990. Finally, the Galaxy M10 will go on sale at Rs 6,990 and Rs 7,990 for 16GB and 32GB storage option respectively.

Xiaomi Mi Superbass wireless headphones launch

Xiaomi’s Mi Superbass wireless headphones will launch on the midnight of July 15 on Amazon. It will also be available on Xiaomi’s India website. The company has not revealed its price or detailed specifications except that the Bluetooth earphones will have 40mm dynamic driver and offer a battery life of 20 hours.

Amazon exclusive Jabra Elite 85h, Active 65t variants launch

Jabra will launch new Amazon Exclusive versions of its Jabra Elite 85h and Jabra Elite Active 65t truly wireless earphones, which will go on sale from July 15 on the website. Both the earphones will come in copper black colour option with Alexa as the default voice assistant. Jabra Elite 85h will be available at a promotional price of 21,999, while the Jabra Elite Active 65t will cost Rs 12,999 respectively.

Dyson V7 Trigger Pure Cool, Pure Cool (Advanced Technology) tower air purifier launch

Dyson is gearing up to launch two new products during the Amazon Prime Day sale – V7 Trigger cord-free handheld vacuum, and Pure Cool (Advanced Technology) tower air purifier (Black/Nickel TP04 – Limited Edition). The prices of the two products have not been revealed as of now.

Dyson V7 Trigger is said to offer up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction and works across surfaces like upholstery, mattress as well as sofas and car-interiors. Dyson Pure Cool limited-edition Black/Nickel TP04 variant will also be launched during the sale. The air purifier is also compatible with Alexa.

Amazon Echo Show 5 to start shipping in India

Amazon Echo Show 5 will start shipping in India on Prime Day. The smart display-speaker comes with a 5.5-inch display and was launched at a price of Rs 8,999. The company says it will be available at it lowest price ever during the sale but has not revealed details of the offer as of now. Amazon Echo Show 5 comes with functionalities similar to Echo Show except that it has a display. Echo Show 5 can take both audio and visual cues to complete tasks with Amazon’s own AI assistant, Alexa. It can be bought in Black and White colour options.