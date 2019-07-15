Amazon Prime Day sale today to July 16: OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue and other discounts and deals

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019 Offers: Amazon Prime Day has officially started today and it will continue till tomorrow, July 16. Amazon Prime Day is only for those with membership to Amazon Prime, which costs Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 per year. The membership gives customers access to faster delivery for free, along with Prime Video and Prime Music access as well as the option to check out some of the best deals ahead of other users.

Of course, when there’s an Amazon sale, a Flipkart sale is not far behind. Flipkart is also running its Big Shopping Days sale, though this will go on till July 18. Both Amazon and Flipkart have deals and discounts across products, including smartphones, smart TVs along with offers on other products like headphones, smartwatches, and laptops as well. In this live blog, we take a look at the best deals on Amazon and Flipkart.