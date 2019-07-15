Amazon Prime Day sale today to July 16: OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue and other discounts and deals

Toggle Menu Sections
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019 Offers, Deals: Amazon Prime Day sale starts today and continues till tomorrow, which is June 16. Flipkart also has its own Big Shopping Day sale till July 18.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: Amazon Prime Day sale is now live for users in India and will come with discounts across products like smartphones, smart TVs, Echo products, smartwatches and more.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019 Offers: Amazon Prime Day has officially started today and it will continue till tomorrow, July 16. Amazon Prime Day is only for those with membership to Amazon Prime, which costs Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 per year. The membership gives customers access to faster delivery for free, along with Prime Video and Prime Music access as well as the option to check out some of the best deals ahead of other users.

Of course, when there’s an Amazon sale, a Flipkart sale is not far behind. Flipkart is also running its Big Shopping Days sale, though this will go on till July 18. Both Amazon and Flipkart have deals and discounts across products, including smartphones, smart TVs along with offers on other products like headphones, smartwatches, and laptops as well. In this live blog, we take a look at the best deals on Amazon and Flipkart.

OnePlus 7 in Mirror Blue

A new colour for the OnePlus 7 is now available as part of the Amazon Prime Day.  The OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue (6+128 GB) will be available for purchase at Rs 32,999. OnePlus says that the phone's Mirror Blue has been designed to reflect the calm of a deep blue ocean and the phone has a bi-directional double layered coating for the light effect. 

As part of the Amazon Prime Day, the OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue will be available at an instant discount of Rs 1750 with HDFC debit and credit cards. HDFC will be also offering an instant discount of Rs 3500 on credit and debit cards for the OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue will also be available on all OnePlus exclusive offline stores from June 20, according to the company. OnePlus 7 in Mirror Blue now on sale on Amazon India

Amazon Prime Day: Deal for young adults

Amazon is offering 18-24 year-old customers the opportunity to get Amazon Prime membership at 50 per cent discount with Rs 500 cashback. The annual Prime membership costs Rs 999 and the company will offer cashback on this for customers in this age group. Amazon says customers can avail this offer by signing up for Prime and verifying their age on Amazon.in.  

