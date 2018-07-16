Amazon Prime Day 2018 Sale: Deals on iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone SE and more

Amazon Prime Day 2018 Sale: Apple flagship smartphone iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE are available at a discounted price during Amazon sale Amazon Prime Day 2018 Sale: Apple flagship smartphone iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE are available at a discounted price during Amazon sale

Amazon has kicked off its Prime Day 2018 sale today. The sale which will run till July 17 brings deals and discounts across a wide range of products. The e-retailer is offering heavy discounts on leading smartphone brands including Apple. During the sale, prospective buyers can avail discount on several Apple iPhone models that include the premium iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6S Plus and more. However, the discounts are available only for those users who have Amazon Prime subscription. As part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, the e-retailer is offering 10 per cent cashback (up to Rs 1,750) on HDFC debit/credit cards for Prime members. Users can save up to Rs 10,000 if they purchase above Rs 50,000 using HDFC cards. Amazon is also providing no-cost EMI on credit cards from major banks like Axis, ICICI, HDFC, Citi Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Kotak, RBL, HSBC, and Standard Chartered.

Here are some of the special offers on Apple iPhone listed on Amazon India:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: Apple iPhone X

Apple’s flagship smartphone, the iPhone X will be available at a discount price of Rs 83,999 for the base model that comes with 64GB storage. The higher variant which has 256GB storage can be purchased at Rs 97,999. The premium Apple iPhone original price starts at Rs 95,390 for the 64GB storage version. Apple iPhone X features glass design and comes with a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge Super Retina HD display. It is powered by A11 bionic chip and comes with facial recognition through Face ID. The iPhone X sports 12MP dual-rear cameras sensors with OIS. The front camera on the phone offer Animoji features.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 8 can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 56,999 for the 64GB storage version. During the sale, the 256GB iPhone 8 will be available at Rs 69,999 down from the selling price of Rs 81,500. As for the Plus version, Amazon is offering iPhone 8 Plus base model (64GB storage) at a discounted price of Rs 72,999. Users can avail the iPhone 8 Plus 256GB storage version at a discount price of Rs 83,999. iPhone 8 Plus generally sells at a starting price of Rs 77,560 for the base variant.

Similar to the iPhone X, iPhone 8 series features a glass back cover. The devices support wireless charging and run Apple’s A11 Bionic chip. As for the specifications, the iPhone 8 features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, while the iPhone 8 Plus comes with a slightly bigger 5.5-inch screen. iPhone 8 sports a 12MP single camera module on the rear side. On the other hand, the iPhone 8 Plus carries dual camera setup with two 12MP camera sensors. Both the devices pack a 7MP camera sensor up front.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are also available with offers and can be purchased from Rs 44,999. Starting with iPhone 7, the 32GB variant can be availed at Rs 44,999 against the original price of Rs 52,370. The 128GB version of the phone can be bought at Rs 53,999.

As for the higher variant, iPhone 7 Plus is available at a discount price of Rs 58,999 for the 32GB storage version. The 256GB storage option can be purchased at Rs 66,999 during the Amazon Prime Day 2018 sale. The near two-year-old iPhone 7 series is primarily known for its brilliant imaging sensors and solid design.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE

The older iPhone models are available at a more affordable price in this Amazon sale. The e-retailer is offering the 32GB version of the iPhone 6S at a discounted price of Rs 32,999 (Gold colour variant). Meanwhile, the iPhone 6S Plus can be bought at an offer price of Rs 35,999 for the 32Gb storage model. The iPhone SE can be bought at Rs 16,499 for the 32GB storage variant. Apple iPhone SE is the cheapest device on the list. It features a 4-inch display, 12MP rear camera and carries a 1624mAh battery.

