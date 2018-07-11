Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: 5 reasons why the Prime subscription is worth it

More importantly why you should opt for Amazon Prime membership is the logistical benefits that come along such as free, unlimited delivery More importantly why you should opt for Amazon Prime membership is the logistical benefits that come along such as free, unlimited delivery

E-commerce giant Amazon is on the verge of hosting a 36-hour Prime Day 2018 sale exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. The limited-period sale starts July 16 and ends July 17. Throughout the sale, Amazon will offer a lot of deals and discounts on products across various categories. Here, we compile a list of reasons why you should purchase Amazon Prime subscription ahead of the Prime Day 2018 sale next week:

Unlimited free, fast delivery

More importantly why you should opt for Amazon Prime membership is the logistical benefits that come along. Amazon sells a lot of products across a wide range of categories. For faster (one-day / two-day) guaranteed delivery, non-prime members have to pay Rs 100. Prime members, on the other hand, can avail free one-day / two-day deliveries across eligible products. Prime members can also avail same-day, morning delivery to pin-codes in select Indian cities. Amazon also offers Prime subscribers an option to avail 2-hours Express Delivery to select pin-codes in select cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi and Hyderabad.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video, an on-demand video streaming platform, has a wide range of movies, documentaries and TV/web series catalogue to offer. Amazon Prime subscribers are eligible for unrestricted access to Prime Video at no additional cost. There are many recent Bollywood and Hollywood movies and popular TV series available to stream. Amazon Prime Video is also accessible on smartphones, thanks to a mobile app for both Android as well as an iOS.

Amazon Prime Music

Similar to Amazon Prime video, Prime subscribers are also eligible for a free, unrestricted access to Amazon Prime music. Not just that, as a Prime member, you can also enjoy an ad-free, uninterrupted music experience and download songs offline to access them later without any data or Wi-Fi connectivity. Amazon has integrated its Alexa voice assistant into different services. As a result, Prime subscribers can consume Prime music and video content using Echo product lineup, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Alexa-enabled devices.

Amazon Prime-exclusive deals

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you are eligible for 30-minute early access to top Lightning Deals every day. All you can do is choose the Prime Early Access filter when you search for what you are looking for, to see the day’s selected deals. There is something called Amazon Family for Prime-exclusive, tailored deals for families. For example, an extra 15% discount on diaper subscriptions and much more discounts / recommendations for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Amazon Prime Day 2018 sale

Last but not the least, if you subscribe to Amazon Prime membership before July 16, you remain eligible for a 36-hour Prime-exclusive sale that starts next Monday. HDFC bank customers can avail an additional 10% discount upon making a purchase through HDFC credit/debit cards and EMI. Furthermore, Amazon offers 10% cashback upon making the payment using Amazon Pay balance.

How to subscribe to Amazon Prime membership?

If you want to purchase Amazon Prime subscription, simply head to http://www.amazon.in/prime. You can sign up for monthly (Rs 129) or one-year Prime membership (Rs 999). If you subscribe to a monthly plan, your membership will auto-renew every month. If you are on free trial, your membership will auto-renew to the annual plan.

