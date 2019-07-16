Amazon, Flipkart sale deals, offers on Smart TVs, headphones, and more

Flipkart, Amazon Deals, Offers: Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Amazon Prime Day sales are live with deals on products across several categories such as mobiles and tablets, electronics, TV, appliances, toys, etc. During the sale, those buying from Flipkart can avail 10 per cent discount on SBI credit card. Amazon is offering 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit, debit, and EMI cards.

Advertising

For those interested, televisions and headphones have some pretty good deals. While Flipkart is offering up to 80 per cent off on electronics and accessories, headphones get up to 60 per cent off on Amazon. Televisions get up to 65 per cent off and up to 50 per cent off on Flipkart and Amazon respectively.

Xiaomi’s LED Smart TV 4A Pro (32) with Android can be bought for Rs 12,499, the Skullcandy Ink’d Bluetooth headphones can be picked up for Rs 2,299. Apple Airpods will start at Rs 12,999. Let us take a look at the best deals on accessories including smart televisions, headphones, and other smart products:

Amazon, Flipkart deals on Samsung, Sony, LG, Xiaomi Ultra HD Smart Tvs

Those who have been looking to upgrade to an Ultra HD or 4K TV, now is a good time, thanks to offers. LG’s 43-inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV is selling for Rs 40,999 on Flipkart, which is a good deal for those looking to buy a big 4K TV at a reasonable price from a reliable brand.

Advertising

Another option is Samsung’s 43-inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV, which is cheaper at Rs 38,999, available on Flipkart. Samsung 4K UHD LED Smart TV (UA43NU6100) newer 2019 model can be bought for Rs 38,999 from Amazon. The TVs have 20W speaker, though Samsung’s screen refresh rate is 60Hz, while LG’s is at 50Hz. Both the products can be bought with no cost EMI as well.

Also read: Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Deals and offers on Asus, Motorola, and Honor phones

Xiaomi’s Mi LED Smart TV 4X Pro Ultra HD TV will cost Rs 39,999 on Flipkart and is bigger in size at Rs 55-inches. The TV is powered by AndroidTV, which means it uses Google’s certified proprietary forked version of Android developed by Google to operate smoothly on TVs. Sony 43-inch 4K UHD Android LD TV is priced at Rs 55,999 on Amazon.

Amazon, Flipkart deals on Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi Full HD TVs

Full HD Smart TVs are listed with deals as well, but again, those from LG, Samsung, Sony, etc will cost a little higher than say Xiaomi, Iffalcon so it really depends on one’s choice.

Xiaomi’s Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro 43-inch Android TV will cost Rs 21,999 on both the sites. In addition, up to Rs 9,000 off can be availed on exchange on Flipkart. Sony’s (W662F) 43-inch Full HD TV is listed for a price of Rs 41,999 and up to Rs 11,000 off on exchange plus extra Rs 3000 off over exchange value on select models on Flipkart.

LG’s Full HD TV of the same 43-inch size can be bought or a price of Rs 34,999, while Samsung’s N5470 model can be bought for Rs 42,677 from Flipkart. Exchange offers are listed as well.

Read more: Amazon Prime Day sale, Flipkart Big Shopping Days starts today: Deals on Apple iPhone XR, Mi LED TV, and more

Amazon also has listed its special deal where it will give FireTV stick free with select TV models. The offer is valid on Samsung’s Full HD TV at Rs 28,999, Kodak 50-inch Full HD TV which can be bought for Rs 22,990, and more.

Amazon, Flipkart deals on headphones under Rs 500

JBL C50HI in-ear headphones are listed for Rs 399 on Amazon. The Mi earphones Basic are available for the same price. Boat BassHeads 100 can be considered as well for Rs 349, listed on both Amazon and Flipkart. Thump 540 earphones from Ant Audio can be bought for Rs 249 from Amazon.

Neckband style Bluetooth headphones are listed for under Rs 500 as well. The Fedus HBS-730 neckband wireless headset on Amazon can be bought for Rs 429. Thump 540 earphones from Ant Audio are listed for Rs 249. Sony MDR-ZX110A on-ear stereo headphones is also listed for under Rs 500 at Rs 499 on Amazon.

Amazon, Flipkart deals on neckband headphones

Neckband-style headphones are quite popular these days since they are convenient, lightweight and wireless. The headphones make sense especially for those who gym or even for people who travel a lot. As part of Flipkart deals, Skullcandy Ink’d Bluetooth headset can be bought for Rs 2,299. Boat Rockerz 255 Sports is another neckband to consider, which can be bought for Rs 999 from Amazon, while the 255F model is listed for Rs 1,299 from Flipkart.

The Ant Audio Wave Sports 450 with also come with IPX5 waterproof rating can is available for Rs 1,299 on Amazon. The Boat Rockerz 255 Sports is listed for the same Rs 999 on Amazon as well. Those who can shell out a little extra can go for the Sony WI-C200 wireless headphones, which are available for Rs 1,999 on Amazon.

Amazon, Flipkart deals on headphones under Rs 10,000

For under Rs 10,000, you can get good deals on headphones on Amazon as well as Flipkart. For instance, Amazon has listed Bose SoundSport wireless headphones at Rs 9,293, while the Sennheiser HD 4.50 noise cancellation headphone is available for Rs 7,490. JBL Live 400BT can be considered as well at Rs 6,899 and Sennheiser HD 4.40-BT are listed for even cheaper at Rs 5,99.

Another good deal on Amazon is the Sony Extra Bass MDR-XB650BT headphones, which are available for Rs 4,999. The Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds and charging case is priced slightly higher than Rs 10,000 but is a deal worth considering at Rs 11,999 on Amazon.

Advertising

From Flipkart, Sony XB650BT can be picked up for Rs 4,999 during the sale. The Sony WH-XB700 Bluetooth headset is listed for a price of Rs 8,648. The JBL E55BT are available for a price of Rs 6,999 on Flipkart. Among earbuds options under Rs 10,000 are Skullcandy Push True wireless earbuds, listed for Rs 9,999. More deals on SkullCandy earphones under Rs 10,000 are available on Flipkart as well.