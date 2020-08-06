Amazon Prime Day, Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: All the best deals available right now

Amazons Prime Day, Flipkart Big Saving Days deals are now official. (Image credit: Apple) Amazons Prime Day, Flipkart Big Saving Days deals are now official. (Image credit: Apple)

Amazon Prime Day, Flipkart Big Saving Days sale are now live. Both e-commerce players have slashed prices on smartphones, cameras, laptops, video games and accessories. For example, lots of deals are still available (see below), and the iPhone SE (2020) is currently on sale for Rs 36,999 (down from Rs 42,500). The heavy discounts aren’t limited to smartphones or laptops. We are seeing discounts on smart speakers, action cameras, video games, Android tablets and headphones.

Here are some of the best deals offered by Amazon and Flipkart.

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

The iPhone SE (2020) is on sale right now at Flipkart for Rs 36,999 (down from Rs 42,500 from its original price). The iPhone SE isn’t cheap but it’s the most affordable Apple smartphone you can buy in the market. The new iPhone SE is for those who people who already own the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 or iPhone 6s but is looking for a replacement. The phone is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic processor and features a 4.7-inch display. Read our review of iPhone SE (2020) here.

Amazon is selling the WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones for Rs 19,990. Amazon is selling the WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones for Rs 19,990.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM3 are the best wireless headphones to buy. Although they are priced at Rs 29,990, Amazon is selling them for only Rs 19,990 during Prime Day. They deliver excellent sound, 30-hour battery life, and most importantly, noise cancellation. The premium headphones compete with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Read our review of Sony WH-1000XM3 here.

The Echo Spot is an attractive smart alarm clock. The Echo Spot is an attractive smart alarm clock.

Amazon Echo Spot

The Echo Spot – a smart speaker with a tiny 2.5-inch screen and Alexa skills – is available for Rs 5000 (usually Rs 6499). It’s a small, ball-shaped smart speaker with decent sound quality. It has a built-in camera as well which can make many people uneasy. Nevertheless, the camera can be disabled on the Spot. At just Rs 5000, Echo Spot is the perfect smart alarm clock for your bedroom. Read our review of the Echo Spot here.

The HomePod is the best sounding speaker in the market. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ The HomePod is the best sounding speaker in the market. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express

Apple HomePod

While the Apple HomePod usually retails for Rs 19,900, you can currently snag it for just Rs 18,900 on Flipkart. It’s one of the best-sounding smart speakers in the market, thanks to its loud volume and balanced sound. The only caveat of owing the HomePod is that it can only be used with Apple Music and requires an iPhone or iPad to setup. That being said, if you are into Apple ecosystem, the HomePod is worthing buying. Read our review of HomePod here.

Regularly available for over Rs 12,000, this pair of truly wireless earbuds can be yours for Rs 4,999. Regularly available for over Rs 12,000, this pair of truly wireless earbuds can be yours for Rs 4,999.

Jabra Elite 65t

Amazon is offering Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds for Rs 4,999 (usually available for over Rs 12,000). At just Rs 4,999, it is hard to miss on this deal. The Jabra Elite 65t are decent-sounding truly wireless earbuds. They have good bass, though the buds lack noise cancelling feature. They also have good battery life for truly wireless buds. Read our review of Jabra Elite 65t here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.