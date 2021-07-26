Amazon Prime Day, Flipkart Big Saving Day sales: All the best deals from Apple to Xiaomi to Samsung

Amazon Prime Day and Flipkart’s Big Saving Day sales are now live for users. While Amazon Prime Day sale will only be live till tomorrow, which is July 27, Flipkart’s sale will go on till July 29. Both e-commerce players are offering discounts across a range of products, and if you were looking to get a new smartphone or laptop, or fitness watch, this is the best time to weigh all your options.
In our live blog, we will keep highlighting the best deals on the most anticipated consumer technology products, be it the Apple Watch or the latest MacBook, or the Xiaomi phone. We will highlight deals across both Amazon and Flipkart in this live blog, which we will update regularly.
Keep in mind that the deals can expire quickly, and it might change as well depending on the stock of products. Some are limited-time deals as well so they can expire. So do keep these factors in mind should you find that the deal is different on Amazon or Flipkart, compared to what we have mentioned below. Keep scrolling our live blog below for the deals. Remember, the latest update is on top, while the earlier updates are at the bottom.
Apple's 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chipset is retailing at a price of Rs 84,990 on Amazon's website. The MRP for the laptop is Rs 92,900, so it is a discount of Rs 7910. If you were waiting to upgrade to a new MacBook, but do not wish to pay the premium for the Pro series, this is a good deal. The storage space on board is 256GB, and RAM is 8GB.
For those who want the Apple MacBooks with Intel processors, the 2020 Pro with Intel Core i5 processor is retailing at Rs 97,990 on Amazon. The MRP is listed as Rs 1,17,900 on Amazon India. The laptop has 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage space. Also, keep in mind that this is the 8th gen Intel processor. For comparison, the M1 version has a price of Rs 1,08,990 on the website, while the MRP Is Rs 1,22,900.
And for those who wish to know the difference between the M1 MacBook Air and Pro, the latter has a fan.