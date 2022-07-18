Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on audio products, Kindle and Echo devices

Amazon’s Prime Day takes place on July 23 and July 24, which is an exclusive sale for all Amazon Prime members. The sale will see deals across products such as smartphones, laptops, Amazon’s own Echo and Kindle devices as well as audio products. While not all smartphones deals might be exciting, the sale is usually a good time to check out deals on other tech gadgets, especially audio products. Here’s a look at some of the deals for popular brands such as Jabra, Sennheiser as well Amazon’s own Kindle and Echo products.

Amazon Prime Day: Discounts on Jabra

If you’ve been waiting to buy a new pair of TWS buds, then the Jabra Elite series will be available on discount. The Jabra Elite 4 Active, which come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), IP57 rating for waterproof and sweatproof protection will be available at up to 50 per cent discount. The earbuds launched at Rs 10,999 originally back in January 2022. The earbuds are retailing at Rs 9,999 currently, but during Amazon’s sale these will see further discount. Jabra is promising up to 50 per cent discount on the Elite range. The final prices will be revealed on Amazon Prime Day.

Other Jabra Elite earbuds which will be on discount are Elite 7 Active, Elite 7 Pro, Elite 3 & Elite 2. The Elite 3 is currently retailing at Rs 5,999 on Amazon, and the Elite 2 is priced Rs 3,999 on the website. The Elite 7 Active is priced at Rs 9,999 on Amazon, while the Elite 7 Pro will cost Rs 17,999 right now.

The Elite 7 Pro has ANC, IP57 rating, a re-engineered battery and Jabra claims they offer up to 8 hours non-stop play time, 30 hours with case. The Pro series comes in colours Gold Beige, and Titanium Black colour. The earbuds launched at Rs 18,999 last year. Read our full review for Elite 7 Pro here.

Amazon Prime Day: Discounts on Sennheiser

Sennheiser has introduced a Special Design Edition CX Plus True Wireless for the Amazon Prime Day sale. It is also offering up to 50 per cent off on Sennheiser HD 450 SE headphones and CX Plus Special edition True wireless during the sale.

The new product, which is the CX Plus SE True Wireless comes with a special design edition with ANC, customisable Touch Controls and a 24-hour battery life. These also come with an IPX4-rating for splash resistance as well. These are priced at Rs 14,990, though and will get a 40 per cent discount on Prime Day. This is a Prime Day launch and will be exclusive to the platform.

The Sennheiser HD 450SE Headphones will get a 53 per cent discount during the Prime Day sale. These cost Rs 14,990 and come with active noise cancellation and excellent wireless sound quality.

Amazon Prime Day: Discounts on Kindle, Echo and Fire TV

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is also a good time for anyone looking to get an Echo or Fire TV or Kindle device. Amazon is offering up to 55 per cent on these devices during Prime Day 2022. There’s an Alexa Smart home combo where the Echo Dot (4th Generation) + Wipro smart bulb will be available for Rs 2,299.

The Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) will be available at Rs 5,999, while the Echo Buds (with wired charging case) will retail at Rs 5,499. These launched at Rs 11,999 in India and are currently retailing at Rs 7,999.

The new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature will be priced Rs 11,099 and Rs 15,299 respectively. The products are currently priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively on Amazon.

The Echo Show 5 will be priced at Rs 3,999, which is a 55 per cent discount. Amazon will also have discounts on Fire TV with product pricing starting at as low as Rs 1,799. The regular Fire TV Stick, will cost Rs 2,199, while the regular price is Rs 3,999. The 4K Fire TV stick with with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ will be sold for Rs 2,999 only. The currently selling price is Rs 4,499.