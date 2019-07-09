Prime Day 2019: Amazon India sets VR-experience zone, Lego Ideas collection announced

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019 India Start Date, Time: Amazon Prime Day sale is set to begin from July 15 and the e-commerce platform not only aims to offer discounts, deals, and offers but also plans to launch 500 products offered by small sellers from various part of the country including various handicraft items.

Since the sale is for Prime members only, a lot of customers join Amazon Prime before the sale begins. Akshay Sahi, the Amazon India head, told Indianexpress.com that last year, more Prime members joined in the month before Prime Day than any other part of the year while adding that Prime members shop almost three times as much as non-Prime members.

While hundreds of product launches have been lined up for the Amazon Prime Day sale, Lego announced the launch for its Ideas collection in India on July 15, during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Also, the Amazon India is bringing VR (virtual reality) experience for Prime Day.

Lego Ideas collection

Lego announced to launch its Ideas collection in India exclusively on Amazon Prime Day starting July 15 at 12am. It is bringing three products from its Lego Ideas range, which is a customer-led open innovative platform that enables toy enthusiasts to suggest and launch new ideas for Lego products. The products include Ship in a Bottle, Pop-Up Book, and Voltron.

Additionally, the brand is also launching vintage car collectibles Volkswagen Beetle, Creator Ford Mustang and James Bond Aston Martin DB5 in addition to superhero inspired The Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition as well as Corner Garage which recreates 1950s building experience.

Amazon Prime Day VR experience

Amazon India is bringing a Virtual Reality (VR) based experience for the Prime Day sale. Aimed at bringing the touch-and-try feel to e-commerce shopping, the VR experience allows customers to enjoy an immersive experience before buying the product.

Customers will be able to view products in life-size, inspect products up close, enjoy 360-degree views and evaluate products in the environment that they are likely to use it in. This VR experience is available for hundreds of new products launching on Prime Day. Customers in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata can enjoy the VR experience by visiting the Amazon Prime Day Experience Zones in select malls in their city from July 6 to July 16 from 12 noon to 8 pm.

The experience zones are in Select City Walk Mall and Ambience Mall in Delhi/NCR, Phoenix Market City in Bengaluru, Express Avenue Mall in Chennai, Amanora Mall in Pune, GVK One Mall in Hyderabad, and Mani Square in Kolkata.