scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022
Live now

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale Live Updates: Best deals, offers and more

Here are the best tech deals you should know about during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale across phones, laptops and more.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 22, 2022 3:51:20 pm
amazon prime Day 2022Check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals here. (Image Source: Amazon)

E-commerce platform Amazon is hosting its biggest sale of the year this weekend. The Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale will run on July 23 and July 24, and will offer various deals of offers on products across categories like smartphones, gadgets, TVs, accessories and more.

The sale, available only to Amazon Prime members, will go live from midnight July 23 and will go on till 11:59pm on the night of July 24. Those who do not have a Prime membership ahead of the sale can either get a new membership or a free 30-day trial if they wish to participate.

Check out all the top deals and offers on various tech products below when the sale kicks off.

Live Blog

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 Live Updates: Check the best deals & offers below.

15:50 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 66,900

The Apple iPhone 13 will be available at Rs 66,900 for the base variant (128GB) during the Prime Day sale 2022. The phone usually retails Rs 68,900 for the same variant. The device will be available in Starlight, Blue, Midnight, Pink, Green and Product (RED) variants.

The iPhone 13's 256GB and 512GB are also expected to get discounts, and all three variants will also be eligible for no-cost EMI on select cards. Additionally, users will be able to get up to Rs 12,500 off on exchanging their older devices.

The Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale will offer deals available to only Amazon Prime members. The Amazon Prime membership is available for Rs 179 per month, Rs 459 per quarter or Rs 1,499 per year.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd