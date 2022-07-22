Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale Live Updates: Best deals, offers and more

E-commerce platform Amazon is hosting its biggest sale of the year this weekend. The Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale will run on July 23 and July 24, and will offer various deals of offers on products across categories like smartphones, gadgets, TVs, accessories and more.
The sale, available only to Amazon Prime members, will go live from midnight July 23 and will go on till 11:59pm on the night of July 24. Those who do not have a Prime membership ahead of the sale can either get a new membership or a free 30-day trial if they wish to participate.
Check out all the top deals and offers on various tech products below when the sale kicks off.
The Apple iPhone 13 will be available at Rs 66,900 for the base variant (128GB) during the Prime Day sale 2022. The phone usually retails Rs 68,900 for the same variant. The device will be available in Starlight, Blue, Midnight, Pink, Green and Product (RED) variants.
The iPhone 13's 256GB and 512GB are also expected to get discounts, and all three variants will also be eligible for no-cost EMI on select cards. Additionally, users will be able to get up to Rs 12,500 off on exchanging their older devices.