Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale Live Updates: Best deals, offers and more

E-commerce platform Amazon is hosting its biggest sale of the year this weekend. The Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale will run on July 23 and July 24, and will offer various deals of offers on products across categories like smartphones, gadgets, TVs, accessories and more.

The sale, available only to Amazon Prime members, will go live from midnight July 23 and will go on till 11:59pm on the night of July 24. Those who do not have a Prime membership ahead of the sale can either get a new membership or a free 30-day trial if they wish to participate.

Check out all the top deals and offers on various tech products below when the sale kicks off.