Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: Best offers on Apple, OnePlus and other smartphones 

The Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale starts next week on July 23 and July 24. Ahead of the sale Amazon has revealed some of the offers customers will see on smartphones across multiple brands including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQOO, realme and others. Amazon has also revealed deals on the brand’s own Kindle-series of eReaders and Amazon Echo-series smart speakers. Check the deals out below.

Apple: Amazon has revealed that customers will get up to Rs 20,000 off on select iPhone models, however these models have not been revealed yet. Amazon has also promised great deals on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: The camera and battery shine over the subtle improvements

Samsung: The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will get up to 30 per cent off, revealed Amazon. There will also be offers on the brand’s M-series phones, including Rs 15,000 off on the Galaxy M52, Rs 8000 off on the Galaxy M53 and M33, and Rs 5000 off on the Galaxy M32. Additional discounts will also be applicable, likely with certain bank cards.

OnePlus: The OnePlus 9 will be available at Rs 37,999 during the sale while the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10 Pro will be available with up to 9 months of No-Cost EMI. There will also be additional benefits of up to Rs 4000 on coupons and Rs 7000 on exchange.

The OnePlus 10R will be available for as low as Rs 34,999 including coupons and bank offers, with up to an additional Rs 4000 off on exchange. Meanwhile the OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite will be available with extra coupons and the OnePlus Nord 2T and Nord CE 2 will be available with instant bank discounts and No-Cost EMI.

Xiaomi: The Redmi 9-series will be starting at Rs 6,899 during the sale with additional benefits of Rs 600 with a coupon. The Redmi Note 10 series, including the Note 10T 5G, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max and Note 10S will be available starting at Rs 10,999 with some additional bank offers. The Xiaomi 11 Lite will be available for Rs 23,999 and the Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available starting at Rs 35,999. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available at Rs 56,999 with additional offers of up to Rs 6000 with bank discounts and coupons.

Realme: The Realme Narzo 50-series comprising the Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro and Narzo 50A will start at Rs 11,499 during the sale, and the brand also promises additional benefits including coupons and bank discounts.

iQOO: The iQOO Neo 6 will start at Rs 29,999 during the sale and will be available with an additional bank discount of Rs 3,000. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z6 Pro will be available at Rs 23,999 and the iQOO Z6 will be available at Rs 14,999 with coupons and bank discounts. There are also unspecified discounts and offers on the iQOO 9-series phones.

Other offers and deals

Amazon has also promised a number of other deals during the Prime Day 2022 Sale including headsets starting at Rs 149, power banks starting at Rs 499, Mobile cases and covers starting at Rs 99 and cables and chargers starting at Rs 49 and Rs 139 respectively.

Amazon has also revealed that during the sale users will be able to get up to 55 per cent off on Amazon Echo smart speakers and smart displays. Meanwhile, Kindle eReaders will get up to Rs 4,000 off and the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature variants will be available for Rs 11,099 and Rs 15,299 respectively.