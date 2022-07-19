Amazon Prime Day 2022: Looking for deals on Apple iPhone, OnePlus? What to keep in mind

Amazon’s Prime Day sale 2022 kicks off later this week on July 23 and 24 and users can expect two days full of discounts and offers on various products on the e-commerce platform, including flagship smartphones by brands like Apple, OnePlus and Samsung. If you’ve been waiting for a flagship phone from any of these brands, this might be a good time to consider.

There are various macro-economic factors at play -such as the rupee’s fall against dollars, inflation, etc, which could push the prices of future flagships much higher. If you don’t want to spend significantly more on upcoming flagship phones like the iPhone 14 series, you can also consider the sale offers on older devices. Here’s a closer look at the pricing of popular flagship smartphones and what kind of discounts to expect from them.

Apple iPhone 13 series and iPhone 12 series

The iPhone 13 starts at Rs 69,900 on Amazon (the official MRP is Rs 79,900) while the iPhone 13 mini starts at Rs 65,299 on Amazon right now. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at Rs 1,12,900 and the 13 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,22,900.

During the sale, it is typically the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini which see a major price drop. The iPhone 13 typically goes down to Rs 64,900 during the sale, while the Pro models usually get a small discount of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 at max. Amazon has previously revealed that we could see discounts up to Rs 20,000 on the flagship iPhone 13 series. This would likely include a lot of bank offers, exchange offers, etc. So clearly if you’ve been waiting to upgrade to the iPhone 13, this might be a good time.

Customers using ICICI bank cards will get additional bank offers as well. Users who are exchanging their old phones can get a further discount on the new iPhone, but this will depend on what phone you are putting up for the exchange.

The iPhone 12-series is also expected to see a further drop in price. The iPhone 12 is currently priced at Rs 55,900 onwards on Amazon and the iPhone 12 mini is priced at Rs 49,999 onwards. If we look at previous sales, the iPhone 12 and 12 mini could get a discount of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3000 via bank offers during the sale, although don’t rule out an additional drop in price either.

The iPhone 12 series will soon be two years old as the iPhone 14-series gears up for launch and hence, discounts could be lined up accordingly.

OnePlus 10 series

The OnePlus 10R currently sells for Rs 38,999 onwards, with users getting an additional Rs 3,000 off via coupons and a further Rs 1,000 off using ICICI bank cards. This lets you bring the final cost of the phone down to Rs 34,999. You could further lower the price by exchanging an older smartphone.

The OnePlus 10 Pro on the other hand comes with no coupons and bank discounts right now, starting at Rs 66,999. We could see the brand add up to a Rs 4000 discount coupon on the device during the sale. The platform has already confirmed that it will offer no-cost EMI on both phones.

The OnePlus 9 is set to be priced at Rs 37,999 during the sale, while the OnePlus 9 Pro is currently priced at Rs 49,999 and could see an instant coupon discount and bank offers during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

The Galaxy S22 is currently priced at Rs 72,999 on Amazon, but if users choose the ‘without offer’ tab instead of the ‘with offer’, the phone is priced at Rs 66,999. The ‘without offer’ phone is priced at Rs 6,000 lesser.

The same goes for the Galaxy S22 Plus which is currently priced at Rs 84,999 but choosing ‘without offer’, will ensure the price goes down to Rs 77,999. With the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the price changes from Rs 1,09,999 ‘with offer’ to Rs 89,994 ‘without offer’. We’re unlikely to see any major price drop on these phones during the sale, but we may get no-cost EMI and other perks.

Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy S21 FE will get up to 30 per cent off during the sale, which could bring down its price from the current Rs 49,999 to around Rs 34,999, although more details on whether this will be offered as a flat discount or a bank offer are yet to be revealed.

Other flagships

Amazon has revealed that the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available at Rs 56,999 (currently available for Rs 62,999 + Rs 4,000 coupon) during the sale with additional offers of up to Rs 6,000 with bank discounts. Flagship Realme phones like the GT 2 Pro which is currently priced at Rs 47,900 without any offers and discounts may also get new coupons and bank discounts. The iQOO 9 series is also set to get discounts during the Amazon Prime Day sale this year, although the brand has not mentioned any numbers for the flagship phones.