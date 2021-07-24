Amazon announces ‘Advantage – Just for Prime’ program for smartphones

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale is set to commence on July 26. The two-day sale will bring a plethora of deals on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics. The e-commerce platform has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount to users. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has announced a new “Advantage – Just for Prime program” for its Prime members in India.

The program will allow Prime members in India to avail low interest-free installment with a minimum three-month enhanced tenure using HDFC Bank credit and debit card. The program will also allow customers to avail 6-month free screen replacement. The program is available on popular smartphones from Redmi, Samsung, iQOO, Vivo, Mi and OPPO.

Smartphones including the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro and Oppo F19 Pro + will be available with an 18-month no-cost EMI option + six months free screen replacement offer. On the other hand, smartphones like the iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend, Vivo Y51A, Oppo F19 Pro, OPPO F19 and Vivo Y73 will be available with 12-month no-cost EMI + six months free screen replacement.

If you are interested in purchasing smartphones including the Samsung M51, Redmi Note 10s, Samsung M31s, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, iQoo Z3 5G, and Oppo F17, then you will be able to avail 9-month no-cost EMI + six months free screen replacement.

If you are not an Amazon Prime member, then you can join Prime for Rs 999 per year or Rs 329 for three months via Amazon.in. Additionally, if you are between 18-24-year-old, you will be able to avail the Youth offer on Prime memberships and get 50 percent off through the available plans.