Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, tips, and what potential deals to expect?

Prime Day, Amazon’s annual shopping carnival for its Prime members, is days away. And this year, it runs for two days, August 6 and 7, and the online retailer will be offering massive discounts on smartphones, laptops, cameras, game consoles and accessories. If you are eyeing a new iPhone 11 or Sony PlayStation 4, be sure to wait until August 6.

Here is everything we know about Prime Day 2020 so far.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s annual shopping day for Prime members. It was introduced in 2015 to celebrate Amazon’s 20th anniversary. Many industry insiders see Prime Day as Amazon’s answer to Black Friday shopping event in the US. Initially, Prime Day was a one-day affair. In the past two-three years, Amazon’s Prime Day has become a two-day shopping event.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon has confirmed that it will be running Prime Day 2020 in India in August. Prime Day 2020 will begin Thursday, August 6 at 12 midnight and conclude at 12 pm on Friday, August 7. Prime Day 2020 will be a 48-hour long sales event.

Can I participate?

To participate, you must be a Prime member. The Prime Membership costs Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 per year. Users can sign up for monthly or one-year Prime membership, by visiting http://www.amazon.in/prime. Being a Prime member, you will get access to free two-day shipping and Prime Video subscription). And in case you have never tried Prime Membership before, you can always sign up for the free 30-day trial and participate in Prime Day 2020.

Prime Day 2020 will offer some of the biggest deals on smartphones. Prime Day 2020 will offer some of the biggest deals on smartphones.

What kind of deals you can expect?

While Amazon hasn’t fully announced all its deals for this year’s Prime Day 2020, but we can expect deep discounts on electronics. Amazon’s own devices including Kindle eBook readers and Echo smart speakers are likely on sale. There will be also discounts on AmazonBasics accessories for sure.

If you to Amazon India’s home page, you will notice that the e-commerce giant has already some Prime Day deals, for example, there will be a 70 percent discount on cameras and accessories, up to 40 per cent discount on budget smartphones, up to 60 per cent on smartwatches. and up to 60 per cent on smart TVs.

Here are some products we expect to be heavily discounted during Prime Day 2020

*Apple iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone SE (2020)

*Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5

*Apple iPad 2019 (10.2-inch)

*Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 series

*Sony PlayStation 4 Slim, PlayStation 4 Pro

*Microsoft Xbox One X, Xbox One All-Digital Edition

*Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Show 5, Echo Studio

*Xiaomi Mi 10, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro

*Apple AirPods 2, AirPods Pro

How do I prepare for Prime Day 2020?

If you are looking forward to Prime Day 2020, here are some things you can do now to prepare.

Be prepared

Given that Prime Day 2020 will last for 48 hours, some of the discounts on popular products will come under “Lightning Deals,” which offer heavy discounts on a limited quantity of top products. Such items sell out in minutes.

Do your research

Make sure you scan all the deals and then buy a product of choice. It is recommended to figure out what product you really need, know the brand, and compare prices before Prime Day to know whether the deal is worth it or not.

Follow brands on social media

On Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, participating brands often tease discounted products on their social media handles. Make sure you handle brands on social media, so that you already know what product will be available on discount during Prime Day 2020.

