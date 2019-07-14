Amazon Prime Day 2019: Date, Start Time, Sales, Tips, and Previews

In a few hours from now, Amazon will kick off its annual Prime Day sale. First introduced in 2015 to celebrate Amazon’s 20th anniversary, Prime Day has transformed into a sort of non-holiday shopping festival. This year, the annual Amazon Prime Day will run for two days, starting at midnight on July 15 to July 16.

Amazon Prime Day is a global shopping event where Prime Members can buy products at discounted prices. In the past year, the e-commerce giant has offered steep discounts on its own Alexa-enabled products such as Echo speakers, Fire TV sticks, and Kindles. Prime Day is, of course, isn’t limited to Amazon’s own products. You can also buy smartphones, game consoles, laptops, tablets, smart speakers, and accessories at heavy discounts.

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2019

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The e-commerce behemoth will launch Prime Day 2019 on July 15 and the sale will last 48 hours (up from last year’s 36 hours event). The good thing about Prime Day is that it isn’t limited to the US. Last year, Prime Day was celebrated in 17 countries including the UK, India, Spain, Singapore, Luxumberg, Netherlands, Japan, Itlay, France, Germany, China, Belgium, Mexico, Canada, Austria, and Australia. This year, the United Arabs Emirates, has been added to the growing list.

Who can participate in Amazon Prime Day sale?

As the name suggests, Amazon Prime Day sale is limited to Prime Members. However, if you are not a Prime Member, you can still participate in Prime Day event. Even if you’re not a Prime Member yet, Amazon does offer a free 30-day trial when users first signup. After the trial period ends, users will be charged Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 per year for the Prime membership. Click this link for a 30-day free trial. More than 100 million people are Amazon Prime Members globally, as of last year.

Here are the advantages of becoming an Amazon Prime Member:

*1-day or same day shipping

*Access to Prime Video streaming service, Prime Music

*Lightning deals

*Prime Reading (unlimited access to free e-books)

*Prime exclusive deals and offers

What deals users can expect?

Amazon has not yet announced all the deals that will be made available during Prime Day 2019 sale, but we already know what to expect. For this year’s Prime Day sale, we expect heavy discounts on Kindles, Echo Dot speakers, Fire TV sicks, and other Echo-branded speakers. According to Amazon, users will be able to buy the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick and Syska 9W bulb at just Rs 4999. In addition, users have a chance to get a Fire TV Stick free with every purchase of Fire TV Stick 4K.

Other than Amazon’s own products, we also expect to see drastic price cuts across TVs and smartphones, especially iPhones. For instance, you can get the 64GB iPhone XR model for Rs 49,999 (currently available for Rs 59,990) during Prime Day 2019.

Keep on eye on the following devices during Amazon Prime Day 2019:

*Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for Rs 58,990 (down from Rs 67,900)

*Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch for Rs 14,990 (down from Rs 19,990)

*Canon 1500D DSLR for Rs 21,900 (down from Rs 26,900)

*Microsoft Xbox One All-digital edition

*Sony PlayStation 4

*iPad 5th generation

*Apple Watch Series 3

*Nintendo Switch

*iPhone 7

*iPhone 8

*iPhone X

*MacBook Air (old gen)

*OnePlus 6T

*AirPods (1st gen)

*Bose, Sony headphones

*Samsung, Sony and LG Smart TVs

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Tips

*Make a list of items you really want

Avoid overspending. It is recommended to calculate a budget on the shopping during Prime Day 2019. By breaking the list you actually want, it will only help you avoid impulse purchases.

*Research

Make sure you do a quick Google search of a device and the brand beforehand. Compare the specifications and match the lowest price before you make a final purchase. Be cautious and avoid spending on a device is too old (technology-wise)

*Read return policies

Sure, Amazon is reliable but you’ll still want to review its return policies. You need to keep in mind that Amazon has return guidelines on different products, gift cards, etc.