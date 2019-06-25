Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15, will run for 48 hours

Amazon has announced the dates for the Prime Day sale on its platform which will last a total of 48 days this year starting July 15 (midnight) to the end of July 16, 2019. The sale is not only limited to India but it will go live worldwide on all the country-specific Amazon websites, including that of the UK, US, Canda, Australia, Austria, UAE, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, China, Netherlands and more.

The Prime Day sale is Amazon’s big summer deal event where the online retailers cut their prices and the portal offers discounts on tons of products. The event is exclusively for Amazon’s Prime customers. The prime subscription costs Rs 129 per month and comes with other benefits like prime access to Amazon Music, Amazon Prime Video and more.

During the Amazon Prime Day sale, the e-commerce portal offers deals and discounts on a range of products along with no cost EMI and exchange offers. Additionally, users will be able to avail an instant discount of 10 per cent on payments made via HDFC Bank cards.

Apart from his, the Amazon but it will also launch a slew of new products, including those from brands like Maggi, Samsung, OnePlus, Intel, and others. Amazon will also release new movies and shows on its Amazon Prime Video platform from July 1 to July 14.

Amazon Prime Day sale is expected to offer deals and discounts on laptops, smartphones, Amazon Echo and Kindle products, headphones, TV, DSLR cameras, smart watches, washing machines, refrigerators, and ACs. The sale will also offer discounts on products on categories like Home and Decor, Kitchen and Home Appliances, Cookware and Dining, Bedroom furniture and Fashion items as well. Apart from this, the sale will also see Daily Need products, Books, Games, and more on discount.

As already mentioned, the deal is exclusively for Amazon’s Prime customers only but there is a way you can get these deals without having to pay for the prime subscription. Amazon offers a free 30-day trial for the Prime service which you can avail if you haven’t already. You can cancel the subscription anytime as well.