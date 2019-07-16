Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals on Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show 5 and more

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is in full swing, and that means you can get deep discounts on the most popular devices on the market. As one would expect, we are seeing a lot of discounts on game consoles, truly wireless earbuds, smart speakers, and much more.

There are a lot of items to consider, but we have rounded up the top deals from the Amazon Prime Day sale that are worth checking out. This year’s Amazon Prime Day runs 48 hours, from July 15 at midnight to July 16.

Microsoft Xbox One S All-digital

If you always wanted to buy the Xbox One S, maybe this deal will convince you to buy the console. Exclusively for Amazon Prime Members, the Xbox One S All-digital edition can be yours for Rs 16,990 (down from Rs 19,990). Not only does it include the console (the model without disk drive), three games (Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3) and white controllers. Buy the All-digital Xbox One S only if you plan on buying games digitally from the store.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier

You can save up to Rs 5,000 on the purchase of Samsung Gear S3 Frontier during Prime Day 2019. Announced in 2016, the Gear S3 Frontier is a successor to Gear S2. The smartwatch has a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display, a larger 380mAh battery, Tizen OS, and a built-in GPS. Sure, the Gear S3 Frontier is pretty old but it still makes an excellent smartwatch.

Nintendo Switch

Arguably one of the innovative consoles of this generation, Nintendo Switch is a must-have device if you love playing Mario and Pokemon games. The Switch uses three different playing modes: as a handheld device, as a multiplayer console, or connected to a TV. The Switch has a ton of new games and the list is growing. At Rs 21,999, Nintendo Switch offers a solid value with a popular lineup of games.

Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case

Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case can be yours for Rs 16,999 (down from Rs 18,999), which is a decent deal. The AirPods are perhaps the best wireless earbuds and are super easy to connect with any iOS device. Battery life is an exception and so is the sound quality. Go for AirPods 2 if you own an iPhone.

Amazon Echo Show 5

Always wanted an Echo with the displays? Well, now is the right to buy one. During Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 sale, Amazon is offering its Echo Show 5 for Rs 5399 (down from Rs 8,999). This newly launched Echo Show has a 5.5-inch display, more compact design, better sound, and a built-in camera. Of course, like any other Echo device, you can access all of Alexa’s voice-command features.