Amazon Prime Day 2018: Discounts, deals on Honor 7C, Moto G6 and more

Amazon Prime Day 2018: The Amazon Prime Day 2018 sale, which begins from 12 pm on July 16, will cover smartphones like the Honor 7C and the Moto G6. Across brands, Amazon Prime users can avail discounts of up to 40 per cent on phones, while their accessories will retail with discounts up to 80 per cent.

While some of these offers could be for a limited period, many could run over the sale’s 36-hour duration, that ends on July 17. Those looking for Amazon Prime membership, to avail these offers, can choose from a Rs 129 monthly plan or a Rs 999 annual plan. If you don’t have it yet, now would be a good time to pick one as the sale is exclusive to Prime members only.

Amazon Prime users will receive 10 per cent instant discounts, if they shop for smartphones using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards. In addition, those who load cash into their Amazon Pay accounts will also receive 10 per cent cashback. Consumers can also save Rs 3,000, if they exchange their old smartphones for new ones, while EMI offers across brands start at Rs 1,111 per month. HDFC card holders will also receive instant discounts if they opt for EMI offers.

The best smartphones deals on Amazon Prime Day will be across flagship phones. While the Huawei P20 Pro will receive a discount of Rs 5,000, Amazon Prime users will also be able to get up to Rs 18,000 off via exchange offers. This can get the Huawei P20 Pro down to as low as Rs 46,999. Also, the OnePlus 6 will be up for exchange, where users will receive benefits of up to Rs 12,000. After exchange, the OnePlus 6 could start from Rs 22,999.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is up for discounts. Priced at Rs 55,900, users will get exchange benefits of Rs 10,000, as well as additional cashback of Rs 4,000 from HDFC Bank. This brings the Galaxy Note 8’s effective price down to Rs 41,900. Also, the Vivo V9 is eligible for a Rs 3,000 discount, as well as exchange benefits of Rs 13,000. Effectively, Amazon Prime users can get the Vivo V9 at an exchange price of Rs 7,999. In addition, the Huawei P20 Lite will receive discounts of Rs 3,000, and users will receive a further Rs 12,000 cashback on exchange. While its official price is Rs 19,999, Amazon will offer the P20 Lite for an exchange price of Rs 7,999.

Amazon Prime Day discounts: Up to Rs 2,000 off on Moto G6; Rs 3,000 off on Honor 7C

While Amazon Prime Day offers have already been announced for the OnePlus 6, the Huawei P20 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8, many more devices are expected to be discounted. Users will receive cashback up to Rs 3,000 on the Honor 7C, and cashback up to Rs 2,000 on the Moto G6. These phones are also eligible for exchange offers. While customers will receive up to Rs 8,001 via exchange offers on the Honor 7C, the Moto G6 comes with exchange offer benefits of up to Rs 12,000. Meanwhile, the Honor 7C is currently priced at Rs 9,999 for its 3GB RAM/32GB memory option, and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant.

Another recent launch to get Amazon Prime Day benefits is the Vivo V7+. Not only can Amazon Prime users get discounts of up to Rs 3,000 on this phone, they will also be eligible for exchange of up to Rs 14,000. While the Vivo V7+ will cost Rs 19,999 after the discount, users can exchange their old phones and get this device for as low as Rs 5,000.

