Amazon Prime Day 2018: Top deals, offers on OnePlus 6, Huawei P20 Pro, Moto G5s Plus and more

Amazon Prime Day 2018 sale kicks off July 16. The three-day sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. As part of the sale, Amazon India is offering deals and discounts on products across all the categories including electronics, fashion, groceries, appliances etc. HDFC customers avail an additional 10% discount upon making a purchase through HDFC credit/debit cards and EMI.

If you pay via Amazon Pay balance, you get 10% cashback, which will be credited into your Amazon Pay wallet. We have compiled a list of smartphones available to purchase as part of the upcoming Prime Day 2018 exclusive sale on Amazon India, and what sort of offers you can expect on this.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 gets 16MP + 20MP dual rear cameras with OIS and EIS

After Asus Zenfone 5Z, OnePlus 6 is the second-most affordable flagship smartphone with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC in India. As part of the Prime Day sale, OnePlus 6 goes on Prime Day sale at up to Rs 9,633 discount with the exchange. OnePlus 6 has a 6.28-inch full HD+ notch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage configurations. OnePlus 6 gets 16MP + 20MP dual rear cameras with OIS and EIS. Up front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The handset runs Android Oreo-based Oxygen OS skin and packs 3300mAh battery under the hood.

OnePlus 6 price in India: OnePlus 6 starts at Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20 Pro runs Android Oreo with EMUI 8.1 on top

Huawei P20 Pro has the best-in-class design and premium, stunning looks to offer. The handset is priced at 64,999. The main attraction, Huawei P20 Pro features a 40MP+20MP+8MP triple-camera system in association with Leica. It sports 6.1-inch Full HD+ screen with 402 PPI pixel density. Inside is HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The handset IP67 certified dust and water resistant. Huawei P20 Pro runs Android Oreo with EMUI 8.1 on top. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Huawei P20 Pro price in India: Huawei P20 Pro is up for grabs at Rs 64,999.

Huawei P20 Lite

Huawei P20 Lite sports 5.84-inch Full HD+ notch display and carries within a 3,000mAh battery

For those who are unable Huawei P20 Pro but looking for a similar design, the Huawei P20 Lite is the option to consider. It is also the most affordable smartphone to feature a notch display in India. Huawei P20 Lite is priced at Rs 19,999. The handset gets a 6MP + 2MP dual rear sensors and 16MP front shooter for selfies. Powering the handset is Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 659 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Huawei P20 Lite sports 5.84-inch Full HD+ notch display and carries within a 3,000mAh battery.

Huawei P20 Lite price in India: Huawei P20 Lite is retailing at the price of Rs 19,999.

Vivo V9

Vivo V9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage

Being among the first few phones to feature an Apple iPhone X-like notch display, Vivo V9 will be available at up to Rs 11,633 off with exchange. The handset flaunts a compact design, which is comfortable to hold. In terms of optics, it gets a 16MP + 5MP dual rear camera as well as 24MP selfie camera. Vivo V9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen in addition to 3,260mAh battery.

Vivo V9 price in India: Vivo V9 comes at the price of Rs 20,990 in India.

Moto G6

Moto G6 runs Android Oreo out of the box and offers 3000mAh battery

Available at Rs 15,999, the Moto G6 is one of the options available in affordable, mid-range segment. It packs 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage and Snapdragon 450 processor under the hood. Moto G6 sports a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. In terms of photography, it gets 12MP + 5MP dual rear sensor. Up front is a 16MP front camera for selfies. The device runs Android Oreo out of the box and offers 3000mAh battery.

Moto G6 price in India: Moto G6 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 15,999 in India.

Moto G5S Plus

Moto G5S Plus with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage costs Rs 12,999 in India

Moto G5S Plus runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and supports fast charging as well. The handset sports a 5.5-inch 16:9 full HD screen. It houses 13MP + 13MP dual rear cameras with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus and dual-LED dual-tone flash. Moto G5S Plus can record 4K videos at 30 fps. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Moto G5S Plus packs a 3,000mAh battery.

Moto G5S Plus price in India: Moto G5S Plus with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage costs Rs 12,999 in India.

