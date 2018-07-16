Amazon Prime Day 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Top deals on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, etc

Amazon Prime Day 2018: Amazon Prime Day begins in India from 12pm on July 16, and will run for a duration of 36 hours. Amazon Prime Day 2018: Amazon Prime Day begins in India from 12pm on July 16, and will run for a duration of 36 hours.

Amazon Prime Day 2018 sale: Amazon Prime Day begins in India from 12pm on July 16. This will extend over a 36-hour period, that will end on July 17. Keep in mind that Amazon Prime Day is a global event. Amazon Prime users will be able to avail discounts across brands, in various categories. Some of these discounts will not be available throughout the offer period, though each of them will be eligible for discounts, cashback, EMI and other deals.

Through the Prime Day, Amazon will offer new deals every three hours. While Amazon Prime users would be notified of the latest sales, those who are still to sign up for Amazon Prime can also avail these benefits. They can do this either by signing up for a monthly plan starting at Rs 129, or an annual membership worth Rs 999. Those on the free one month trial can also try out the Amazon Prime Day sale. The company is also expected to announce deals on its own products, that include the Echo speakers, as well as the Fire TV Stick, among others.