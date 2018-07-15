Amazon Prime Day 2018, Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Best smartphone deals, offers and discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2018 and Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale kick off on July 16 Amazon Prime Day 2018 and Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale kick off on July 16

Amazon Prime Day 2018 and Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale kick off on July 16. The 36-hour, limited-period Amazon Prime Day sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. In addition to Amazon Prime Day deals, discounts and offers, HDFC bank customers can avail an additional 10% discount through HDFC credit/debit cards and EMI. What’s more, Amazon offers 10% cashback upon making the payment using Amazon Pay balance.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals, discounts and offers

Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a ‘bezel-less’ Infinity screen along with dual cameras on the back Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a ‘bezel-less’ Infinity screen along with dual cameras on the back

Currently priced at Rs 55,990 on Amazon, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be available at an effective price of Rs 41,990. Customers purchasing the Note 8 can avail an additional Rs 10,000 discount on exchange. Meanwhile, HDFC customers can avail Rs 4,000 cashback and no cost EMI up to 9 months.

Amazon Prime Day deal: OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 starts at Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage OnePlus 6 starts at Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage

OnePlus 6 goes on Amazon Prime Day sale at up to Rs 9,633 discount with the exchange. OnePlus 6 starts at Rs 34,999 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and goes all the way up to Rs Rs 39,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Vivo V9

Vivo V9 device runs on Vivo V9 device runs on Google ’s Android 8.1 Oreo with the Funtouch OS 4.0 skin on top

Vivo V9 with Apple iPhone X like notch display is available to purchase on Amazon for Rs 20,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. During Amazon Prime Day sale, Vivo V9 will be available at up to Rs 11,633 off with exchange.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Moto G6

Motorola Moto G6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor.

The recently launched Moto G6 starts at Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage on Amazon. As part of the Prime Day 2018 sale next week, customers can avail up to Rs 12,000 off with exchange. Additionally, customers can avail other HDFC bank and Amazon Pay benefits.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale

Flipkart Big Shopping Day deals: Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 has a 5-inch Full HD display with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio Google Pixel 2 has a 5-inch Full HD display with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio

Google Pixel 2 with 128GB internal storage will be up for grabs with guaranteed Buyback Value up to Rs 37,000, inclusive of an additional Rs 3,000 discount on exchange and cashback of Rs 8,000. Google Pixel 2 is currently available for Rs 53,999 in two colour options – Just Black and Clealry White.

Flipkart Big Shopping Day deals: Honor 9 Lite

Honor 9 Lite comes with a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9 Honor 9 Lite comes with a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9

Known for featuring a total of four cameras, Honor 9 Lite is priced at Rs 12,999. During Flipkart Big Shopping Days, the handset will be available at an additional Rs 2,000 off with exchange. It packs 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC.

