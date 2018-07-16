Amazon Prime Day 2018: The best deals on Echo speakers, Kindle, Fire TV and more

Amazon Prime Day 2018: Amazon Prime users in India will be able to receive benefits on the Echo speaker series, Kindle e-reader as well as Amazon Fire TV products and devices compatible with Alexa. (Image Source: Bloomberg) Amazon Prime Day 2018: Amazon Prime users in India will be able to receive benefits on the Echo speaker series, Kindle e-reader as well as Amazon Fire TV products and devices compatible with Alexa. (Image Source: Bloomberg)

Amazon Prime Day 2018: Amazon Prime Day 2018 begins in India from 12 pm on July 16. While the company has already announced deals on smartphones and other devices, it has also revealed special offers on its range of devices. Amazon Prime users in India will be able to receive benefits on the Echo speaker series, Kindle e-reader as well as Amazon Fire TV products and devices compatible with Alexa.

Amazon Prime Day 2018: Amazon Echo at Rs 2,255

As part of Amazon Prime Day 2018, Prime users will be able to save on purchasing the Echo series of devices. During this sale, the Amazon Echo Dot will receive a 45 per cent discount, and will be available for flash sale from 3 pm today. The discount will reduce its price from the current Rs 4,099 to Rs 2,255. In addition, smart home products enabled by Amazon’s Alexa will also be on sale with big discounts.

Amazon Prime Day 2018: Kindle deals

Amazon will introduce discounts in three variants of its Kindle e-reader. While the Kindle Paperwhite Wi-Fi will receive a flat 25 per cent discount, the All New Kindle will get a 20 per cent price cut, as the Kindle Oasis will also retail with a 15 per cent discount. As part of the sale, the All New Kindle, which is currently priced at Rs 5,999, will be available for Rs 4,799.

Also, the Kindle Paperwhite will sell for Rs 8,249, while the Kindle Oasis will have a price tag of Rs 17,850 during Amazon Prime Day 2018.

In addition, Kindle users will also receive 50 per cent cashback on e-books they purchase during Amazon Prime Day. The cashback limit on e-books for each user is up to Rs 100. Amazon Prime users will also be able to avail a Kindle Unlimited subscription at a discounted price of Rs 1,388, down from the regular Rs 2,388 fee.

Amazon Prime Day: Amazon Fire TV deals

Amazon’s Fire TV will also get discounts during this sale. As part of Amazon Prime Day, Prime users will receive 30 per cent discount on the Fire TV Stick. While it has an off-sale price of Rs 3,999, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick will be worth Rs 2,799 for the sale period. Users will also receive a cashback of Rs 300 on TVs which are purchased via Amazon Pay alongside a Fire TV Stick.

Select TV brands are also eligible for a 100 per cent cashback for Prime users buying the Fire TV Stick as well, when both purchases are made from Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon Prime Day: Alexa offers and discounts on Alexa-enabled devices

Alexa will also help Amazon Prime users earn discounts this Amazon Prime Day. Prime users who make use of any four skills of Amazon’s digital assistant will receive cashback worth Rs 200, that will be credited as Amazon Pay balance. This offer, though, does not include skills like Smart home, News & Flash briefing, and Music (played through Prime Music, Saavn and TuneIn).

The discounts will also roll in for Alexa-enabled devices like Eufy and some Jabra heaphones. While the Eufy Genie AK-T1241211 will receive a 40 per cent discount, the Jabra Elite 65T and Elite 65T Active will receive discounts of 11 per cent and 10 per cent respectively. Currently, the Eufy Genie is priced at Rs 3,499, and will be available for Rs 2,099, while the Jabra Elite 65T and Elite 65T Active will sell at Rs 12,014 and Rs 35,099 respectively.

