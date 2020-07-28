Amazon Prime Day 2020: Here’s what you should hold off on buying right now

Here are some products you don’t want to buy before Amazon Prime Day 2020. Here are some products you don’t want to buy before Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Amazon Prime Day is back, and it will last for 48 long hours. Prime Day will start on Thursday, August 6 at 12 midnight and will run through Friday, August 7 in India. First introduced in 2015, Prime Day is a shopping carnival for Prime Members where they can enjoy lightning deals and deep price cuts across all product categories, including smartphones and other electronic items.

With Prime Day 2020 upon us, Amazon has already started teasing deals on certain popular product categories such as smartphones, televisions and appliances. Because Prime Day offers great deals and price cuts on various electronic products, it is advisable to avoid buying iPhones and Xbox consoles now and instead wait for these devices to be heavily discounted during the 48 hours shopping period.

If you are an Amazon Prime member and have plans to shop during this year’s Prime Day, keep a tab on these devices that are likely to be on a discounted list. Happy shopping!

Amazon products

It is not surprising to see the discounted prices of Amazon-branded devices during Prime Day 2020. Amazon-branded products are popular in India, especially Kindle eBook readers, Echo speakers and smart displays and Fire TVs sticks. Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon has already announced price cuts on Kindles and Echo speakers, though at this stage they are not live yet. If you are planning to buy an Echo speaker or a Kindle, look out for deals on these products. We are also expecting Amazon to sell the Echo Studio at deep discounts during Prime Day 2020. Before you consider the Alexa-enabled Echo Studio, we would urge you to compare the high-end speaker with Apple’s HomePod. That’s not all, though. You can expect deals on previous-generation Echo speakers as well. If you spot a discount on the ball-sized Echo Spot speaker, don’t miss it. The Echo Spot is not only a great smart speaker but it can also work as a bedside alarm clock.

Apple iPhone 11 will get a steep discount during Prime Day 2020.

Smartphones

Ideally, Diwali is the right time to buy smartphones, though you can expect Amazon to sell popular mobile phones at heavy discounts during this year’s Prime Day. While Apple isn’t always known for discounts, iPhones tend to sell for cheap during Amazon’s Prime Day. This year, Amazon is sure to discount iPhone 11 and previous-generation iPhone XR and iPhone XS. In fact, the e-commerce giant has already started teasing special price cuts on the iPhone 11, though the discounted price has not been released yet. Keep in mind that such deals are only available for a limited period. Like in previous years, Amazon will be selling OnePlus smartphones at discounted prices. We are confident that OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 8 will be guaranteed to include big discounts, though the OnePlus Nord won’t see any discounts. We wouldn’t be surprised to see deep discounts on the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Lite during Prime Day 2020. The big question is how deep the discounts will be.

Xbox One S 1TB.( Image credit: Xbox One S 1TB.( Image credit: Amazon India

Game consoles

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are expensive consoles, and most deals on these consoles come only during Diwali. However, this year is slightly different. Both Sony and Microsoft are gearing up to launch the PS5 and Xbox One Series later this year, so logically it seems likely that the PS4 and Xbox One would get a temporary price cut during Prime Day. So if you are eyeing a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, you might get some serious deals on the popular consoles. In particular, the Xbox One S All-digital Edition, should ideally be sold at a discount on Prime Day. After all, Microsoft recently announced that it would be discontinuing the disk-less version of Xbox One. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite won’t likely see a price cut, given that both consoles have been in tight supply since the coronavirus pandemic began.

OnePlus TV 55-inch U1 4K TV. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ OnePlus TV 55-inch U1 4K TV. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express

Smart TVs

The demand for smart TVs has been high during the pandemic as most people are stuck inside due to the lockdown in India. That said, it is a good time to buy a new TV during Prime Day. This year, we would suggest you keep a close eye on Mi TVs, VU Tvs, OnePlus TVs and TCL TVs. If brands matter to you, make sure to check discounts on Sony Bravia, Samsung and LG TVs. Large-sized TVs (40-inch and above) are likely to get more traction than 32-inch TVs. Just to make sure that you’re actually getting the best deal, it’s a good idea to know your requirements before you drop major cash on a smart TV. Our advice is to read a TV buying guide that helps you familiarise with basic terminologies like 4K HDR, OLED versus QLED, Dolby Vision, specific screen sizes for different use cases and more. This will make you more confident about your purchase.

Apple may not offer discounts on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, but other companies will. Apple may not offer discounts on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, but other companies will.

Laptops

Buying a laptop has never been simple. You need to consider the right screen size, the internal hardware and most importantly, the purpose of buying a laptop. With Prime Day just around the corner, don’t pay full price for the laptop you have been eyeing for months. If you want a good deal on laptops, wait for Prime Day to begin. Historically, every major PC brand has been consistently participating during Prime Day. And this year won’t be an exception. Apple may not offer discounts on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, but other companies will. When choosing a laptop, it’s important to think about who will be using the machine and what purpose the laptop tries to solve.

If you are interested in upgrading either a refrigerator or Air conditioner, you should wait until this year’s Prime Day to begin. If you are interested in upgrading either a refrigerator or Air conditioner, you should wait until this year’s Prime Day to begin.

Large Appliances

Refrigerators, ACs or Washing Machines are those products that you would not want to delay buying if one of them broke unexpectedly. Ideally, there is no right time to buy a new appliance but most people prefer getting major appliances during Diwali. But the trend of buying a major appliance during the festive reason is changing. With e-retailers like Amazon have been creating hype by launching deals and exchange offers during Prime Day, purchasing a major appliance is one tab away. If you are interested in upgrading either a refrigerator or Air conditioner, you should wait until this year’s Prime Day to begin. Amazon promises up to 40 per cent off each on refrigerators and ACs, while washing machines will start from just Rs 6,399. The discounted large appliances come from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, IFB and Godrej, among others. If the purchase doesn’t manage to meet your expectations, you can always return back. That’s the advantage of being a Prime Member.

