Amazon Onam Store: Deals on smartphones, Smart TVs, other products

Amazon has announced the launch of its Onam Store, in which it has listed a wide selection of specially curated products ranging from Puja essentials, ethnic wear, electronics, home decor, kitchen appliances, large appliances, smartphones, accessories, Amazon Devices and more. Many companies like boAt, Lenovo, OnePlus and Samsung, to name a few are a part of the Onam Store, and are currently offering discounts and other deals to customers.

Here we will be taking a look at good deals on consumer electronics products currently listed inside of Amazon‘s Onam Store.

Amazon Onam Store: Deals on smartphones

Redmi Note 9: Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Key features of Redmi Note 9 include a 6.53-inch full HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 48MP quad camera setup, 5,020mAh battery and a hole punch camera.

OnePlus 8: OnePlus 8 is priced at Rs 41,999 for the base 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Rs 44,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage and at Rs 49,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. OnePlus 8 runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 10. It sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It features a 48MP triple camera setup on the back. All of this is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with the company’s own Warp Charge 30T charging technology support.

Vivo V19: Vivo V19 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,990, whereas, the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,990. Key features of the device include a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, a 48MP quad camera setup on the back, a pill-shaped camera cut-out, a 4,500mAh battery and support for 33W FlashCharge 2.0.

Amazon Onam Store: Deals on Smart TVs

LG 55-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV: LG 4K UHD 55-inch LED TV with a built-in Alexa voice assistant, running webOS, is currently priced at Rs 52,999.

Mi TV 4X 55-inch UHD Smart LED TV: Mi TV 4X 55-inch is currently priced at Rs 34,999. It comes with a Vivid Picture Engine, 20W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD decoders. It runs the company’s own PatchWall 3.0 UI on top of Android TV.

Amazon Onam Store: Other electronic deals

* LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven is priced at Rs 18,964.

* Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder is priced at Rs 3,290.

* Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine is priced at Rs 33,469.

* Whirlpool 292 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is priced at Rs 26,990.

