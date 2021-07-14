Amazon is offering discounts on iQOO 7 Legend, Apple AirPods, and more

Amazon is hosting a Coupon Carnival on its platform and is giving up to Rs 2,000 discount on a few products. These include iQOO 7 Legend, Oppo Reno 4 Pro, HP laptops, Nokia feature phones, and more. There are also bank and exchange offers on smartphones like Mi 11X, OnePlus 9, Samsung Galaxy M32 and more. Keep reading to know more about the latest deals and offers available on Amazon.

There is a Rs 2,000 discount on the iQOO 7 Legend 5G, so you can get it for Rs 37,990 once you tick on the coupon button. The iQOO Z3 5G is available with Rs 500 discount offer. It was originally launched in India for Rs 19,990. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G processor. It offers support for a 55W charger as well.

There is also a discount of Rs 924 on the Acer PKB810 Predator Aethon 500 RGB mechanical Blue switch gaming keyboard. It is listed on the e-commerce site for Rs 12,005. Amazon is also offering a discount of Rs 1,500 on the HP Envy 15.6-inch FHD laptop. The mentioned model comes with 10th gen Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card.

Customers can get a flat Rs 2,000 instant discount on Mi 11X if they do the payment using the SBI credit card. The device is currently selling for Rs 29,999. There is a bank offer on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max too. There is a 10 percent instant discount on the SBI credit card.

The OnePlus 9 5G is also available at the same old price, but you are getting a discount of Rs 3,000 with SBI bank cards. The Samsung Galaxy M32, which is currently available for Rs 14,999 on Amazon, also comes with a discount offer of Rs 1,250. This is valid on ICICI bank cards.

The second-generation Apple AirPods are retailing at Rs 12,490 on Amazon. The wireless earphones offer up to 24 hours of music playback time and support Siri voice assistance. The earbuds pack proprietary H1 chip to enhance the audio quality.