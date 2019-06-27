Amazon Mi Days sale: Discounts on Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, Note 5 Pro and more

Amazon Mi Days sale: Amazon India has launched the Amazon Mi Days sale which will go on from June 26-30, 2019. During this period, Xiaomi smartphones such as the Mi A2, Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi 6 Pro will be available under discounts along with offers such as no-cost EMI, bank discount, exchange etc.

Apart from Amazon India, the offers are also available on Xiaomi India’s official website.

To begin with, Xiaomi Mi A2, which was launched last year, is available at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is available at Rs 15,999. The Mi A2 was unveiled last year in August, the 4GB RAM variant was launched at Rs 16,999 while the 6GB variant was launched at Rs 19,999. Click here to read our review of Mi A2. Apart from the discounts, there is also an exchange offer wherein customers can get up to Rs 10,250 off on exchanging their old smartphone on Amazon India.

This apart, customers are also eligible to get 5 per cent cashback if they choose to pay by Citibank credit cards and opt for EMI while making the payment. The buyers will also get a 10 per cent cashback as Amazon pay balance up to Rs 100 by using a Visa Signature or Visa Infinite cards. The cashback will be credited within 1 day of order confirmation.

Now, apart from the Mi A2, there is also an offer on the Redmi 6 Pro which is available for Rs 8,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is also a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant which is available at Rs 9,999. Read our review of the Redmi 6 Pro.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro variant which is having 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 11,999 on Amazon India. The smartphone has a 5.99-inch display with a notch and a 20MP front camera along with Snapdragon 636 processor and a 4,000 mAh battery. At the back, the device has a dual-camera setup with a 12MP+5MP combination. Read the review of Redmi Note 5 Pro here.

Redmi 6A is available at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, while its 3GB RAM and 32GB variant is being offered for Rs 6,499. The Redmi 6 is being sold starting from Rs 6,999 for 3GB+32GB variant.

Apart from Xiaomi smartphones, the e-commerce company is also providing up to Rs 7,000 off on Mi TVs. It is also selling Mi power banks starting from Rs 899, and the Mi Sports wireless Bluetooth earphones at Rs 1,499. The entire list of offers can be seen on Amazon India’s offer page.