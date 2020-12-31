Amazon Mega Salary Days Sale on January 1, 2021: Check out all the offers and other details

Conceptualised to recognise literary excellence amongst self-published authors across genres in the English, Hindi and Tamil languages, the entries, as per the organisers, will be judged on a number of criteria including "originality, creativity, quality of writing, and customer feedback". (Image: Bloomberg)

As part of New Year’s 2021 Eve, Amazon has announced Mega Salary Days Sale, which will begin on January 1, 2021. This will be a three-day sale, which will continue until January 3. During the New Year 2021 sale, the e-commerce giant will offer deals and offers on a host of devices. These include appliances, TVs, furniture, home appliances, mobile phones, smartwatches, and more. Interested buyers will be able to avail a 10 percent instant discount on Bank of Baroda credit cards and credit card EMIs. There will also be up to Rs 1,500 discount offer on EMI transactions.

Amazon Mega Salary Days Sale offers

During Amazon Mega Salary Days 2021 Sale, customers will get up to 30 percent discount on televisions. The company has revealed that 32-inch TV buyers will see up to 25 percent off. There will be up to 30 percent off on Android TVs and up to 30 percent off on premium TVs. The three-day sale will also offer up to 40 percent off on large appliances, up to 35 percent discount on best-selling washing machines, and up to 35 percent off on air conditioners.

Those looking for microwaves will see up to 40 percent discount. Amazon will also give up to 40 percent off on chimneys, and Refrigerators will be available with a starting price tag of Rs 6,490 during Amazon Mega Salary sale. For those customers who are planning to buy audio products, Amazon will be giving 50 percent discount on headphones from Bose, Sony, JBL and more.

Most of the soundbars from Boat, JBL, Mi and others will be up on sale with up to 30 percent discount offer. However, the premium headphones and speakers from Bose, Sony, Harman Kardon won’t be receiving big discounts. Customers will get up to 9 months no-cost EMI option on this.

Furthermore, DSLRs, Mirrorless and Point shoot cameras will be available with a starting price tag of Rs 27,990, as per Amazon. The e-commerce giant is claiming that buyers will get up to Rs 30,000 discount on laptops, and desktops from top brands. The tablets will be listed with up to 30 percent offer and the wearables with up to 40 percent discount offer.