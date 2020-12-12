Amazon India hosting Sony Audio Fest: Discounts on headphones, speakers, soundbars and more

(Image: Amazon)

Amazon is currently hosting the ‘Sony Audio Fest’ sale. The sale is now live and will go on until December 18. During the sale, it will offer customers a number of deals on a range of Sony audio products including headphones, speakers, soundbars and more. Deals include up to 40 percent off on headphones, up to 25 percent off on speakers, up to 20 percent off on soundbars and more. Here we will be taking a look at some of the popular Sony audio products available during the sale.

Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 is currently available at Rs 24,990 down from its usual selling price of Rs 29,990. These are the company’s most premium wireless noise cancelling headphones.

Sony WF-1000XM3 are the company’s truly wireless noise-cancelling earphone offering, which usually sells at Rs 18,990, but during the sale are available at Rs 14,990. They come with the company’s proprietary HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e.

Sony WF-XB700 are also a pair of truly wireless earphones, but they come under the Xtra Bass series and come with a battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge. It is usually priced at Rs 11,990, and is currently available at Rs 7,990.

Speakers

Sony SRS-XB23 comes under the Extra Bass series and is currently available at Rs 7,990. It usually sells at Rs 10,990 and comes with a 12-hour battery life and an IP67 dust and water resistance rating.

Sony GTK-PG10 is a mini party speaker priced at Rs 21,990 and during the sale, it is available at Rs 13,990. It is a dedicated outdoor party speaker with a splash-proof top panel to rest your drinks on.

Soundbars

Sony HT-X8500 is a 2.1 channel Dolby Atmos DTS:X soundbar with a built-in dual subwoofer and Vertical Sound Engine. It comes with a three-dimensional surround sound experience and is priced at Rs 30,990. During the sale, it is available at Rs 24,990.

Sony HT-RT3 is a 5.1 channel system with wired rear speakers and an external subwoofer with a 3 channel soundbar, an S-Master digital amplifier. The Sony HT-RT3 usually sells at Rs 24,990 and is currently available at Rs 19,990.

