Amazon Great Freedom Sale early deals: Best offers on iPhone 12, OnePlus 9 and more

Updated: August 5, 2022 11:57:49 am
Amazon India will be hosting the Great Freedom Sale later this month ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day. The sale will kick off at midnight (12am) on August 06, 2022 and will go on till August 10, 2022.
Amazon Prime members will also enjoy 24 hours of early-access during the sale, with Prime-exclusive deals and offers starting at 12am on August 05, 2022. Expected categories where users can see big discounts and other offers include smartphones, electronics, fashion & beauty, home & kitchen, groceries and appliances.
Offers during the Amazon india Great Freedom Sale 2022 include an extra 10 per cent instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI as well as on No-cost EMI transactions using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and other select Debit & Credit Cards.
Amazon Great Freedom Sale offers: What to expect
Amazon has hinted at a number of offers ahead of the sale dates. This includes up to 40 per cent off on mobile phones and accessories, up to Rs 7,000 off on phones using Amazon coupons and up to Rs 6,000 off on Exchange on select smartphones.
Amazon Prime Members can get up to Rs 20,000 in savings with Advantage Just For Prime. Thai includes benefits like 6 months Free Screen Replacement and an additional 3 months No Cost EMI offer with HDFC bank cards.
Deals on top smartphones
Apple: Customers will get up to Rs 15,000 off on select iPhones. Amazon will be including introducing new offers and deals for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max as well during the Great Freedom Sale 2022.
OnePlus: Amazon will be offering up to 15,000 off on the OnePlus 9 series, starting at Rs 37,999 with additional exchange offers. The OnePlus 10R will be available with a flat Rs 4,000 discount with an extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10 Pro will get Rs 5,000 off via coupons, Rs 5000 extra exchange bonus and Rs 6,000 off with SBI bank cards.
Additional bank offers will be available for the OnePlus Nord 2T and the rest of the Nord series including the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which will be available at a price of Rs 18,999.
Xiaomi: Users will also get up to 40 per cent off on Xiaomi smartphones. The Redmi 9 Series will be available at Rs 6,999 with additional benefits on coupon of Rs 600. The Redmi Note 10 series including Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Redmi Note 10S, will be available starting at Rs 10,999 with instant additional bank discounts.
The Dimensity 8100-powered Redmi K50i 5G will be available from Rs 25,999 with additional exchange, instant bank discounts and No Cost EMI offers of Rs 5000. The Xiaomi 11 Lite will start at Rs 23,999 and the Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available from Rs 35,999 with additional benefits worth Rs 6,000 including exchange offers and bank discounts.
Samsung: The Samsung M-series range will get up to 30 per cent off. Users can get up to Rs 10,000 off on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, while the Samsung M32 gets Rs 5,000 off. Customers will be able to avail additional discounts with bank offers to make the smartphone purchase more affordable this Freedom sale
iQOO: iQOO will be offering up to Rs 10,000 off on smartphones during the Great Freedom Sale. The iQOO Neo 6 5G will be available starting at Rs 29,999 with additional discount offer of Rs 3,000. The iQOO Z6 Pro will be available starting at Rs 23,999 and the iQOO Z6 5G will start at Rs 14,999 with additional benefits. Customers will also get some unspecified offers on the iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9 5G and iQOO 9 Pro 5G.
Amazon India Great Freedom Sale from August 6-10: Best deals and offers
