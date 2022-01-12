scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Amazon’s Great Republic Day starts January 17 to 20: Here’s we know so far

Amazon has announced its much-awaited Great Republic Day Sale for 2022, which will start from January 17 and last till January 20.

Updated: January 12, 2022 1:57:28 pm
Amazon has announced its much-awaited Great Republic Day Sale for 2022, which will start from January 17 and last till January 20. The sale will start on January 16 for Prime Members, as always given they typically get early access to any of the big sales. Amazon’s sale will see deals on top smartphones, electronics, fashion and beauty products as well as large appliances such as TVs, fridges, etc.

Amazon will also offer a 10 per cent instant discount with SBI Credit cards and EMI transactions. Other offers include No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later, and select debit and credit cards.

While Amazon has not revealed all the deals in detail, smartphone brands such as Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, tecno, Xiaomi will see discounts. Typically, the sales are also considered a good time for those looking to upgrade to an Apple iPhone given the older products tend to see heavy discounts. The latest iPhone 13 will likely have some good exchange offers and deals as well, which will bring down the price further.

Amazon says that televisions will also see discounts during the sale. Brands such as Redmi (32 and 50), OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, and Mi will be up for grabs during the sale. Other tech products where one can expect heavy discounts are laptops and headphones, and other accessories. Appliances from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, IFB, and Bosch will also be up for grabs at a discounted price.

The company’s own Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices will see up to 50 per cent discount, according to the company. Of course, the sale will extend to all categories, such as baby products, fashion, beauty, grocery, etc.

Amazon also says that “customers will have access to a wide selection offered by small and medium businesses,” in the country, including one lakh local shops from 450 cities. The Great Republic Day sale will also showcase products from Amazon sellers under various other programs such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands.

