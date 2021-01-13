Amazon Great Republic Day Sale on January 20: All you need to know

Amazon is all set to host the Great Republic Day Sale, which will go live on January 20. The sale will continue until January 23, 2021. All the Amazon Prime members will be able to access the sale a day early starting at 12 AM. Ahead of the sale, the company has revealed some of the smartphones, laptop and smart TV deals. Amazon will also offer 10 percent instant discount on SBI bank credit cards and credit EMI. The sale will offer no-cost EMI option on Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select debit & credit Cards.

Additionally, business customers can get access to exclusive business discounts on 10,000 products from categories like laptops, headphones, networking devices, PC components. Amazon will also offer exchange offers on most of the products. The e-commerce giant is promising that devices like OnePlus 8T 5G, Samsung Galaxy M51, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime, and iPhone 12 Mini will receive great discounts.

Customers will also see discounts on OnePlus 8 5G, Samsung Galaxy M21, iPhone 7, Nokia 5.3, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. There will also be up to 30,000 off on laptops, up to 75 percent off on headphones, and up to 45 percent discount on tablets during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. As per the dedicated sale page published by Amazon, smartwatches will be available with up to 70 percent discount offer. Several cameras will receive up to 60 percent discount.

Those planning to buy a washing machine or refrigerator can get those at low prices during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Devices like HP Pavilion (Core i5), Boat Airdopes 441, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, and Noise ColorFit Pro 2 will be available at low prices. The recently launched Sony Digital Vlog Z-1 will also receive a discount, as per the listing. Apart from these products, routers, security cameras, soundbars and monitors will also be on sale.