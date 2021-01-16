Amazon Great Republic Day Sale on Jan 20: iPhone 12 mini, OnePlus 8T and other phones to get discounts

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will kick off from January 20 and will continue until January 23. Amazon Prime members will be able to access the sale 24 hours early, which means from January 19, 2021. Customers shopping during the Great Republic Day Sale will be able to save more by availing 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI. The sale will also include no-cost EMI options, which will be valid on Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select debit and credit cards.

As per the dedicated sale page, the OnePlus 8T will be available at an effective price of Rs 40,499. This OnePlus phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support, 120Hz AMOLED display, 65W fast charger and more. Amazon is also hinting that the iPhone 12 mini will also receive a big discount. The e-commerce giant hasn’t revealed the exact discounted price, but the sale page suggests that the device will be sold at a quite low price. Currently, the iPhone 12 mini is selling for Rs 69,900.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy M51 will also drop by a big margin. You will be able to buy the device for Rs 20,999, once you apply the Rs 2,000 discount coupon, which will be there on the site. It was originally launched in India for Rs 24,999. The mid-range device comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery, AMOLED panel and more. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 12,999.

Amazon has promised that some of the bestselling smartphones, including Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, will be available at the lowest prices. OnePlus models will also see up to 18 months of no-cost EMI option, making the EMI as low as Rs 99 per day for OnePlus 8 Pro. The recently launched Redmi 9 Power and Mi 10i will be available with additional bank offers to make the deals sweeter during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series will be available with a starting price of Rs 10,999 and no-cost EMI option of up to 12 months.

During Amazon Great Republic Day sale, one will also see up to 30 percent discount offers on Vivo smartphones and up to Rs 23,000 off on Oppo smartphones. The company is promising that customers will witness good discounts on entry-level phones from brands like Tecno, iTel, Coolpad, and Lava. Besides, you will also see up to 25 percent off on refrigerators with no cost EMI starting from Rs 777 per month. There will also be up to 33 percent off on washing machines with no cost EMI starting Rs 659 per month. The upcoming Amazon sale will also give up to 40 percent off on ACs with no-cost EMI starting Rs 1,209 per month.

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale will also offer up to 40 percent off on Echo smart speakers and Fire TV stick devices, and up to Rs 3,000 off on Kindle e-readers. Users will also see up to 60 percent off on subscription plans of popular Fire TV apps including Voot, Zee5, SonyLIV, Discovery+, and more. Lastly, LG and Samsung Alexa built-in TVs will be available with up to 40 percent discount offer.