Amazon Great Indian sale, Flipkart Republic Day sale: Top deals on smartphones

Both Flipkart and Amazon will start running their respective Republic Day sales on January 19, which will run until January 22. The Amazon Great Indian sale is currently live for all Prime members, whereas, Flipkart’s Republic Day sale will start at 8 PM IST today for Plus members.

During the sales, both the e-commerce platforms will be providing customers with discounts, bank offers, exchange offers and more.

Flipkart will be offering customers an instant discount of 10 per cent on purchases made with ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra Bank credit/debit cards. It will also be offering no-cost EMI offers to Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI customers.

Amazon, on the other hand, will be offering customers making purchases via State Bank of India credit cards an instant discount of 10 per cent. It will also be offering customers with no-cost EMI options on various cards.

Offers on Flipkart during its Republic Day sale

During the sale, Flipkart will be offering the Honor 20i 128GB storage variant at Rs 10,999, the Honor 9N starting at Rs 7,499 and the Honor 10 Lite 3GB RAM/32GB storage version at Rs 7,999.

Realme is also partaking in the sale and is offering a discount of up to Rs 2,000 on its smartphones. It is also offering customers discounts on its accessories like the Realme Buds wireless. Realme 5 Pro will be made available starting at Rs 13,999. Both the Realme X and Realme XT have received a discount of Rs 2,000. Realme Buds 2 will be made available at Rs 499 and the Realme Buds Wireless will be made available at Rs 1,599.

Asus 6Z during the sale will be made available starting at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. Alongside the discounted price, the company will be offering customers an additional exchange discount of Rs 3,000. The Asus Zenfone 5Z will be available starting at Rs 15,999 for the base variant. Both the Asus Zenfone Max M2 and the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be made available at Rs 6,999 each.

Huawei will be offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on its Watch GT 2, whereas, the Watch GT will be available with a discount of Rs 2,000. The MediaPad M5 Lite will start at Rs 17,990 with a discount of Rs 3,000. The Huawei P30 Lite will be made available with a discount of Rs 7,000 at Rs 12,990.

Offers on Flipkart during its Great Indian sale

Amazon during the sale is offering the OnePlus 7T at a starting price of Rs 34,999, whereas, the OnePlus 7T Pro is available at Rs 51,999, which includes a Rs 2,000 additional discount via a bundled exchange offer.

Apple iPhone XR is being made available 42,900.

Redmi Note 8 Pro will be offered at a discount of Rs 1,000. Vivo S1 is being offered with an extra Rs 3,000 discount on exchange, whereas, the Vivo U20 is being offered with a discount of Rs 2,000 priced at Rs 9,999. Oppo F11 has got a discount of Rs 10,000 and is currently available at Rs 13,990.

Samsung Galaxy M30s is available at Rs 12,999, whereas the Galaxy M30 is being sold at a starting price of Rs 8,999. The Oppo Reno 2F is being offered with an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on exchange, whereas, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is available with a discount of Rs 6,000 on all prepaid orders.

