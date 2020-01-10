Amazon Great Indian Sale begins on Jan 19, will offer discount on smartphones, TVs and more

Amazon will be offering customers up to 45 per cent off on its Echo, Fire and Kindle range of devices. Customers can also get discounts on Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs also. Amazon will be offering customers up to 45 per cent off on its Echo, Fire and Kindle range of devices. Customers can also get discounts on Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs also.

Amazon will kick off the first iteration of its ‘Great Indian Sale’ in 2020. The sale will begin from January 19 and will go on till January 22. Prime members will be offered 12 hours exclusive early access starting 12 noon on January 18.

During the sale, the company will offer consumers discounts on Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Large Appliances, TVs, Daily Essentials and more.

It is also offering SBI credit card owners an extra 10 per cent instant discount on purchases made with the car. No-cost EMI offers are present for Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card and select Debit & Credit Cards.

Amazon will be offering customers up to 45 per cent off on its Echo, Fire and Kindle range of devices. Customers can also get discounts on Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs also.

Also Read: Amazon’s Echo Auto will bring Alexa to your car, now in India

Other than this the company will offer customers up to 40 per cent off on mobile phones and accessories, up to 60 per cent off on electronics, up to 60 per cent on large appliances and TVs.

Brands participating in the Great Indian Sale include OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, Vivo, Oppo, Nokia, Honor, Huawei and more.

Also Read: Amazon Echo Input portable review: This next-gen smart speaker cuts wires

The company is yet to reveal all of the products that will be made available with discount during the sale.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd