Amazon Great Indian Sale 2019: Redmi Y2, Redmi 6A, OnePlus 6T, iPhone X, iPhone 6 and other deals

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2019 is on and will continue till January 23. The e-commerce website is hosting discounts across all categories, including mobiles and smartphones. There are offers on devices like Redmi Y2, OnePlus 6T, Redmi 6A, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and other mobiles. Here’s a quick look at the best mobile deals to consider

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Redmi Y2, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5 Pro discounts

Redmi Y2 is available at a price of Rs 7,999 on the website for those who want a selfie-focused smartphone at a budget price. The phone was originally launched at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 64GB version.

Redmi Y2 has a 12+5 MP dual rear camera and it has a 16 MP front camera. The 4GB RAM and 64GB version is a better deal considering it will cost only Rs 9,999 down from the original MRP of Rs 12,999.

Redmi 6A is also retailing at a discount on Amazon. The phone will cost Rs 5,998 during the Great Indian Sale for the 16GB variant. While the phone launched at a price of Rs 5,999, Xiaomi had hiked the price by Rs 500 later, which had made the price Rs 6,599. The 2GB RAM and 32GB storage option will cost Rs 6,999, which is a discount of Rs 500 on the price of Rs 7,499.

Meanwhile the Redmi Note 5 Pro will cost Rs 12,999 during the sale. The phone does not have dual-front cameras like the Redmi Note 6 Pro, otherwise both are nearly similar phones.

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Apple iPhone X, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S

Apple iPhone X from 2017 is retailing at Rs 74,999 during the sale, which is an expensive price tag, but still the phone has all the top features, including an excellent dual-rear camera and it will run iOS 12 as well. Deals on other iPhones include iPhone 6 at Rs 20,999, though this has only 32GB storage, iPhone 6s at Rs 27,999 though again storage is restricted to 32GB only.

The iPhone 7 with 32GB storage space will cost Rs 37,999 during the sale, while the iPhone XR will cost Rs 74,900 during the sale. This is Rs 2000 lower than the original price of Rs 76,900.

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Samsung Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S9 discount

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 will cost Rs 39,990 in the Amazon Great Indian sale, which is a deal worth considering. The Galaxy Note 8 might be nearly two years old, but this is still an excellent phone with a great SAMOLED display, SPen features, and good dual-rear cameras.

Galaxy Note 8 comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage in this Amazon listing. The 2018 Galaxy S9 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 48,900 on Amazon. However this variant only has a single-rear camera.

Amazon Great Indian Sale: OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T does not have a discount on the price, however, there is extra Rs 2000 off on exchange for the latest OnePlus phone. Amazon is also offering 6 months of no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 6T. OnePlus 6T starts at Rs 37,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB variant, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB version will cost Rs 41,999.

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Realme U1

Realme U1 is the selfie focused smartphone from the brand and it will cost Rs 10,999 during the sale for the 3GB RAM variant, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option will cost Rs 13,499.

The original price of the Realme U1 was Rs 11,999 for 3GB RAM and Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM, so there is a slight discount on the prices. The phone has a 25MP selfie camera, 3500 mAh battery, dual cameras and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor.

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Huawei P20 discounts

Huawei P20 Lite with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost only Rs 12,999 during the sale. The P20 Lite was original launched in India at a price of Rs 19,999. It comes with a 24MP front camera and 16MP+2MP rear camera.

The triple camera P20 Pro will cost Rs 59,999 during the sale on Amazon, which is slightly lower than the original MRP of Rs 64,999 when it launched last year. This one has the triple camera of 40MP+20MP+ 8MP combination.

Amazon is offering extra Rs 5000 off on exchange. So say, the value of the phone you are exchanging is Rs 10,000, according to the website, then it will give another Rs 5,000 off as well, which means the total exchange value becomes Rs 15,000.

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Vivo V9 Pro discounts

The Vivo V9 Pro with an original MRP of Rs 19,990 will cost Rs 15,990 during the sale. The phone comes with a 6.3-inch notched display, Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 6GB RAM. It has 13MP+2MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera.